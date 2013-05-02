版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 22:56 BJT

Favelas in arms

<p>A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
1 / 26
<p>Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
2 / 26
<p>Police react while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police react while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Police react while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
3 / 26
<p>Police search youths for weapons and drugs while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police search youths for weapons and drugs while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Police search youths for weapons and drugs while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
4 / 26
<p>A policeman patrols as a family crosses a street in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A policeman patrols as a family crosses a street in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A policeman patrols as a family crosses a street in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
5 / 26
<p>Police patrol past the "rifle wall" pockmarked by bullets from many shootouts between drug gangs and police, in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police patrol past the "rifle wall" pockmarked by bullets from many shootouts between drug gangs and policemore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Police patrol past the "rifle wall" pockmarked by bullets from many shootouts between drug gangs and police, in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
6 / 26
<p>A police officer watches live security cameras aimed at different points of the city where violence is common, at a command center in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A police officer watches live security cameras aimed at different points of the city where violence is commmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A police officer watches live security cameras aimed at different points of the city where violence is common, at a command center in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
7 / 26
<p>A cross stands with a pistol painted on it as a threat to police in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A cross stands with a pistol painted on it as a threat to police in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A cross stands with a pistol painted on it as a threat to police in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
8 / 26
<p>Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
9 / 26
<p>Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
10 / 26
<p>Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
11 / 26
<p>Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
12 / 26
<p>Brazilian drug gang members pose with weapons atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Brazilian drug gang members pose with weapons atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, Aprimore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Brazilian drug gang members pose with weapons atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
13 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Firecracker, 22, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Firecracker, 22, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Firecracker, 22, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
14 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Pilintra, 26, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Pilintra, 26, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Pilintra, 26, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
15 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun and his medallion of St. George, in a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun and his medallion of St. George, in a slmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun and his medallion of St. George, in a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
16 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Poison, 18, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Poison, 18, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvamore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Poison, 18, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
17 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvadmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
18 / 26
<p>The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, lies on the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, lies on the street where he more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, lies on the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
19 / 26
<p>The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensimore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
20 / 26
<p>The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensimore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
21 / 26
<p>Brazilian woman Ana Claudia, who witnessed her son Reinaldo being beaten and shot dead by drug traffickers, cries during an interview in the Fazendo Couto slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Brazilian woman Ana Claudia, who witnessed her son Reinaldo being beaten and shot dead by drug traffickers,more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Brazilian woman Ana Claudia, who witnessed her son Reinaldo being beaten and shot dead by drug traffickers, cries during an interview in the Fazendo Couto slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
22 / 26
<p>Residents observe the body of a person shot in the head in the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Residents observe the body of a person shot in the head in the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State,more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Residents observe the body of a person shot in the head in the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
23 / 26
<p>Residents observe as police forensic workers remove the body of a person shot dead on the streets of the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Residents observe as police forensic workers remove the body of a person shot dead on the streets of the Samore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Residents observe as police forensic workers remove the body of a person shot dead on the streets of the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
24 / 26
<p>The body of a woman lies in public view after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a woman lies in public view after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Onmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

The body of a woman lies in public view after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
25 / 26
<p>The body of a woman is picked up by police forensic workers after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a woman is picked up by police forensic workers after being shot in the face on the night of Gomore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

The body of a woman is picked up by police forensic workers after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
May Day rallies

May Day rallies

下一个

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

Workers hit by lower living standards and record high unemployment stage May Day protests.

2013年 5月 2日
Face transplants

Face transplants

A look at those who have undergone face transplant surgery.

2013年 5月 2日
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

The frontlines of the war in Syria.

2013年 5月 1日
Destroying Mexico's guns

Destroying Mexico's guns

The Mexican military is in charge of storing and destroying weapons confiscated in the ongoing drug war and those handed in by the civilian population.

2013年 4月 30日

精选图集

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐