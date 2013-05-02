World Trade Center nears completion
A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Centmore
A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians turn to look and take photographs as the final piece of the building's spire is lifted to the tmore
Pedestrians turn to look and take photographs as the final piece of the building's spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center, in New York May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to themore
Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The final pieces of the spire for One World Trade Center are hoisted in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shmore
The final pieces of the spire for One World Trade Center are hoisted in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One more
Workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One more
Workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the media and workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is more
Members of the media and workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center, in New York May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is liftmore
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman and man (L) embrace as they watch the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire being lifted tomore
A woman and man (L) embrace as they watch the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire being lifted to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ground Zero workers attach a U.S. flag on the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire as it is preparmore
Ground Zero workers attach a U.S. flag on the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire as it is prepared to be lifted to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iron workers photograph a crane lifting the final piece of a spire to the top of One World Trade Center in more
Iron workers photograph a crane lifting the final piece of a spire to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ground Zero workers photograph with their phones as the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire is limore
Ground Zero workers photograph with their phones as the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire is lifted to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the more
The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the more
The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The steeple of St. Paul's Chapel rises into the sky as the final piece of the building's spire is lifted tomore
The steeple of St. Paul's Chapel rises into the sky as the final piece of the building's spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
Favelas in arms
Salvador, one of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, has suffered from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over...
May Day rallies
Workers hit by lower living standards and record high unemployment stage May Day protests.
Face transplants
A look at those who have undergone face transplant surgery.
The Syrian front
The frontlines of the war in Syria.
精选图集
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.