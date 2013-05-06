版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 23:10 BJT

Wildfire in California

<p>A firefighter with the Silver City Hotshots is seen in front of burning embers while working to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes in Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

A firefighter with the Silver City Hotshots is seen in front of burning embers while working to build a bacmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A firefighter with the Silver City Hotshots is seen in front of burning embers while working to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes in Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
1 / 40
<p>Firefighters work the ignition line of a backfire started into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Firefighters work the ignition line of a backfire started into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighters work the ignition line of a backfire started into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
2 / 40
<p>Firefighters tend to an engine supplying hose lines to Hotshot crews working to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Firefighters tend to an engine supplying hose lines to Hotshot crews working to build a backfire up the moumore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighters tend to an engine supplying hose lines to Hotshot crews working to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
3 / 40
<p>A firefighter pulls a hose line as a backfire is ignited into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

A firefighter pulls a hose line as a backfire is ignited into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road imore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A firefighter pulls a hose line as a backfire is ignited into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
4 / 40
<p>Embers swirl as a backfire burns a tree on the mountain off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Embers swirl as a backfire burns a tree on the mountain off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fimore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Embers swirl as a backfire burns a tree on the mountain off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
5 / 40
<p>Firefighters with the Silver City Hot Shots and a McCain Valley Conservation Camp inmate crew work to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes near Newbury Park, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Firefighters with the Silver City Hot Shots and a McCain Valley Conservation Camp inmate crew work to buildmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighters with the Silver City Hot Shots and a McCain Valley Conservation Camp inmate crew work to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes near Newbury Park, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
6 / 40
<p>Firefighter Justin Romero of the New Mexico based Silver City Hotshots uses a drip torch to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Firefighter Justin Romero of the New Mexico based Silver City Hotshots uses a drip torch to build a backfirmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighter Justin Romero of the New Mexico based Silver City Hotshots uses a drip torch to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
7 / 40
<p>Embers swirl as firefighters with the Silver City Hotshots and a McCain Valley Camp inmate crew work to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Embers swirl as firefighters with the Silver City Hotshots and a McCain Valley Camp inmate crew work to buimore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Embers swirl as firefighters with the Silver City Hotshots and a McCain Valley Camp inmate crew work to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
8 / 40
<p>Houses are seen (rear) as inmate Isaac Cervantes of the McCain Valley Conservation Camp pauses while building a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes in Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Houses are seen (rear) as inmate Isaac Cervantes of the McCain Valley Conservation Camp pauses while buildimore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Houses are seen (rear) as inmate Isaac Cervantes of the McCain Valley Conservation Camp pauses while building a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes in Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
9 / 40
<p>A air tanker drops fire retardant on the Springs Fire near Malibu, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

A air tanker drops fire retardant on the Springs Fire near Malibu, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A air tanker drops fire retardant on the Springs Fire near Malibu, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 40
<p>Fire-fighters battle fire during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Fire-fighters battle fire during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura Countymore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Fire-fighters battle fire during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
11 / 40
<p>Fire races through the canyons during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Fire races through the canyons during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura Cmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Fire races through the canyons during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
12 / 40
<p>The Springs Fire works its way to Pacific Coast Highway near Port Hueneme, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

The Springs Fire works its way to Pacific Coast Highway near Port Hueneme, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

The Springs Fire works its way to Pacific Coast Highway near Port Hueneme, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
13 / 40
<p>Homeowner Brian Bonsant uses a hose as flames get close to his barn during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Homeowner Brian Bonsant uses a hose as flames get close to his barn during the second day of the Springs Fimore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Homeowner Brian Bonsant uses a hose as flames get close to his barn during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
14 / 40
<p>A Skycrane fire-fighting helicopter makes a water drop on the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A Skycrane fire-fighting helicopter makes a water drop on the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountaimore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A Skycrane fire-fighting helicopter makes a water drop on the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
15 / 40
<p>A fire engine drive past flames from the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A fire engine drive past flames from the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A fire engine drive past flames from the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
16 / 40
<p>Smoke from the Springs Fire in Ventura County, California is pictured in this May 2, 2013 NASA handout satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Smoke from the Springs Fire in Ventura County, California is pictured in this May 2, 2013 NASA handout satemore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Smoke from the Springs Fire in Ventura County, California is pictured in this May 2, 2013 NASA handout satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Close
17 / 40
<p>A fire engine is parked on Pacific Coast Highway as the Springs Fire burns in the hills at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A fire engine is parked on Pacific Coast Highway as the Springs Fire burns in the hills at Point Mugu Statemore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A fire engine is parked on Pacific Coast Highway as the Springs Fire burns in the hills at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
18 / 40
<p>A firefighter battles the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A firefighter battles the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A firefighter battles the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
19 / 40
<p>The Springs Fire rages out of control at the Point Mugu Naval Base at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

The Springs Fire rages out of control at the Point Mugu Naval Base at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

The Springs Fire rages out of control at the Point Mugu Naval Base at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
20 / 40
<p>The Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

The Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 201more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

The Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
21 / 40
<p>Firefighters battle the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Firefighters battle the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
22 / 40
<p>Firefighters stand on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Firefighters stand on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighters stand on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
23 / 40
<p>Ernie Legassey (L) and Casey Daigle return to their car after their camping trip was cut short due to a wildfire burning towards Point Mugu at the Pacific Ocean on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Ernie Legassey (L) and Casey Daigle return to their car after their camping trip was cut short due to a wilmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Ernie Legassey (L) and Casey Daigle return to their car after their camping trip was cut short due to a wildfire burning towards Point Mugu at the Pacific Ocean on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
24 / 40
<p>A resident pulls a hose line to attempt to stop flames from spreading down the hillside as The Springs Fire pushes towards the coast near Camarillo, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A resident pulls a hose line to attempt to stop flames from spreading down the hillside as The Springs Firemore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A resident pulls a hose line to attempt to stop flames from spreading down the hillside as The Springs Fire pushes towards the coast near Camarillo, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
25 / 40
<p>A firefighter sleeps on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A firefighter sleeps on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway amore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A firefighter sleeps on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
26 / 40
<p>A lifeguard tower stands on the beach at Point Mugu State Park as the Springs Fire burns on the nearby hillside May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A lifeguard tower stands on the beach at Point Mugu State Park as the Springs Fire burns on the nearby hillmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A lifeguard tower stands on the beach at Point Mugu State Park as the Springs Fire burns on the nearby hillside May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
27 / 40
<p>Firefighters battle to protect a CalTrans Maintenance Station and Fuel Depot from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles County Line at Malibu, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Firefighters battle to protect a CalTrans Maintenance Station and Fuel Depot from the Springs Fire near Pacmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighters battle to protect a CalTrans Maintenance Station and Fuel Depot from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles County Line at Malibu, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
28 / 40
<p>Firefighters battle to protect the Sycamore Nature Center from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles County Line at Malibu, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Firefighters battle to protect the Sycamore Nature Center from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighters battle to protect the Sycamore Nature Center from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles County Line at Malibu, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
29 / 40
<p>Firefighters work to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Firefighters work to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura Countymore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Firefighters work to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
30 / 40
<p>A fast moving brush fire approaches a home in the Newbury Park area area of Ventura County, California May 2, 2013. REUTER/Gene Blevins</p>

A fast moving brush fire approaches a home in the Newbury Park area area of Ventura County, California May more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A fast moving brush fire approaches a home in the Newbury Park area area of Ventura County, California May 2, 2013. REUTER/Gene Blevins

Close
31 / 40
<p>Golfers continue to play as smoke (background) billows from a raging wildfire pushing towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Golfers continue to play as smoke (background) billows from a raging wildfire pushing towards the coast in more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Golfers continue to play as smoke (background) billows from a raging wildfire pushing towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
32 / 40
<p>People near homes on Calle Del Prado watch a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

People near homes on Calle Del Prado watch a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura Coumore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

People near homes on Calle Del Prado watch a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
33 / 40
<p>A firefighter works to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

A firefighter works to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura Counmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A firefighter works to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
34 / 40
<p>A police officer walks to evacuate residents from a fast moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

A police officer walks to evacuate residents from a fast moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A police officer walks to evacuate residents from a fast moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
35 / 40
<p>A woman braves strong winds to check on her daughter's home in the path of a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

A woman braves strong winds to check on her daughter's home in the path of a fast-moving brush fire in the more

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A woman braves strong winds to check on her daughter's home in the path of a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
36 / 40
<p>A deer runs away from flames as a raging brush fire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A deer runs away from flames as a raging brush fire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A deer runs away from flames as a raging brush fire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
37 / 40
<p>A trailer is engulfed in flames as a raging wildfire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A trailer is engulfed in flames as a raging wildfire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A trailer is engulfed in flames as a raging wildfire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
38 / 40
<p>A firefighter coordinates evacuations as a fast moving brush fire approaches the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

A firefighter coordinates evacuations as a fast moving brush fire approaches the Newbury Park area of Ventumore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

A firefighter coordinates evacuations as a fast moving brush fire approaches the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
39 / 40
<p>Residents look from Potrero Road towards a tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant on a fast moving brush fire in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Residents look from Potrero Road towards a tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant on a fast moving brush fmore

2013年 5月 6日 星期一

Residents look from Potrero Road towards a tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant on a fast moving brush fire in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Orb wins Kentucky Derby

Orb wins Kentucky Derby

下一个

Orb wins Kentucky Derby

Orb wins Kentucky Derby

Jockey Joel Rosario and Orb win the 139th Kentucky Derby.

2013年 5月 6日
Americans and their guns

Americans and their guns

A look at gun ownership and gun culture in the United States.

2013年 5月 4日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 5月 4日
Mourning Bangladesh's victims

Mourning Bangladesh's victims

Bangladesh mourns the victims of the tragic garment factory building collapse.

2013年 5月 4日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐