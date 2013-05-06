Wildfire in California
A firefighter with the Silver City Hotshots is seen in front of burning embers while working to build a bacmore
A firefighter with the Silver City Hotshots is seen in front of burning embers while working to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes in Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters work the ignition line of a backfire started into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road more
Firefighters work the ignition line of a backfire started into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters tend to an engine supplying hose lines to Hotshot crews working to build a backfire up the moumore
Firefighters tend to an engine supplying hose lines to Hotshot crews working to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A firefighter pulls a hose line as a backfire is ignited into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road imore
A firefighter pulls a hose line as a backfire is ignited into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Embers swirl as a backfire burns a tree on the mountain off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fimore
Embers swirl as a backfire burns a tree on the mountain off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters with the Silver City Hot Shots and a McCain Valley Conservation Camp inmate crew work to buildmore
Firefighters with the Silver City Hot Shots and a McCain Valley Conservation Camp inmate crew work to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes near Newbury Park, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighter Justin Romero of the New Mexico based Silver City Hotshots uses a drip torch to build a backfirmore
Firefighter Justin Romero of the New Mexico based Silver City Hotshots uses a drip torch to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Embers swirl as firefighters with the Silver City Hotshots and a McCain Valley Camp inmate crew work to buimore
Embers swirl as firefighters with the Silver City Hotshots and a McCain Valley Camp inmate crew work to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Houses are seen (rear) as inmate Isaac Cervantes of the McCain Valley Conservation Camp pauses while buildimore
Houses are seen (rear) as inmate Isaac Cervantes of the McCain Valley Conservation Camp pauses while building a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes in Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A air tanker drops fire retardant on the Springs Fire near Malibu, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelmore
A air tanker drops fire retardant on the Springs Fire near Malibu, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Fire-fighters battle fire during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura Countymore
Fire-fighters battle fire during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire races through the canyons during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura Cmore
Fire races through the canyons during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Springs Fire works its way to Pacific Coast Highway near Port Hueneme, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/more
The Springs Fire works its way to Pacific Coast Highway near Port Hueneme, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Homeowner Brian Bonsant uses a hose as flames get close to his barn during the second day of the Springs Fimore
Homeowner Brian Bonsant uses a hose as flames get close to his barn during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A Skycrane fire-fighting helicopter makes a water drop on the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountaimore
A Skycrane fire-fighting helicopter makes a water drop on the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fire engine drive past flames from the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathmore
A fire engine drive past flames from the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Smoke from the Springs Fire in Ventura County, California is pictured in this May 2, 2013 NASA handout satemore
Smoke from the Springs Fire in Ventura County, California is pictured in this May 2, 2013 NASA handout satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A fire engine is parked on Pacific Coast Highway as the Springs Fire burns in the hills at Point Mugu Statemore
A fire engine is parked on Pacific Coast Highway as the Springs Fire burns in the hills at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter battles the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter battles the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The Springs Fire rages out of control at the Point Mugu Naval Base at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REmore
The Springs Fire rages out of control at the Point Mugu Naval Base at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 201more
The Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters battle the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters battle the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters stand on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at more
Firefighters stand on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Ernie Legassey (L) and Casey Daigle return to their car after their camping trip was cut short due to a wilmore
Ernie Legassey (L) and Casey Daigle return to their car after their camping trip was cut short due to a wildfire burning towards Point Mugu at the Pacific Ocean on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A resident pulls a hose line to attempt to stop flames from spreading down the hillside as The Springs Firemore
A resident pulls a hose line to attempt to stop flames from spreading down the hillside as The Springs Fire pushes towards the coast near Camarillo, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter sleeps on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway amore
A firefighter sleeps on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A lifeguard tower stands on the beach at Point Mugu State Park as the Springs Fire burns on the nearby hillmore
A lifeguard tower stands on the beach at Point Mugu State Park as the Springs Fire burns on the nearby hillside May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters battle to protect a CalTrans Maintenance Station and Fuel Depot from the Springs Fire near Pacmore
Firefighters battle to protect a CalTrans Maintenance Station and Fuel Depot from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles County Line at Malibu, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters battle to protect the Sycamore Nature Center from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway more
Firefighters battle to protect the Sycamore Nature Center from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles County Line at Malibu, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters work to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura Countymore
Firefighters work to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon
A fast moving brush fire approaches a home in the Newbury Park area area of Ventura County, California May more
A fast moving brush fire approaches a home in the Newbury Park area area of Ventura County, California May 2, 2013. REUTER/Gene Blevins
Golfers continue to play as smoke (background) billows from a raging wildfire pushing towards the coast in more
Golfers continue to play as smoke (background) billows from a raging wildfire pushing towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
People near homes on Calle Del Prado watch a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura Coumore
People near homes on Calle Del Prado watch a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon
A firefighter works to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura Counmore
A firefighter works to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon
A police officer walks to evacuate residents from a fast moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventmore
A police officer walks to evacuate residents from a fast moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon
A woman braves strong winds to check on her daughter's home in the path of a fast-moving brush fire in the more
A woman braves strong winds to check on her daughter's home in the path of a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon
A deer runs away from flames as a raging brush fire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTmore
A deer runs away from flames as a raging brush fire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A trailer is engulfed in flames as a raging wildfire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUmore
A trailer is engulfed in flames as a raging wildfire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter coordinates evacuations as a fast moving brush fire approaches the Newbury Park area of Ventumore
A firefighter coordinates evacuations as a fast moving brush fire approaches the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon
Residents look from Potrero Road towards a tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant on a fast moving brush fmore
Residents look from Potrero Road towards a tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant on a fast moving brush fire in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
