Orb wins Kentucky Derby
A member of the U.S. military performs a security check on an attendee before the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Members of the U.S. military perform security checks on attendees before the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A race patron prepares herself for inclement weather before the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Patrons try to stay dry in blowing rain as they arrive before the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Orb, ridden by jockey Joel Rosario, crosses the finish first to win the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nellie Hertenstein
Orb, ridden by jockey Joel Rosario (C), crosses the finish first during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Orb, ridden by jockey Joel Rosario (L), passes the famous twin spires and crosses the finish first during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Jockey Joel Rosario celebrates after crossing the finish first on Orb during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Jockey Joel Rosario celebrates after crossing the finish first on Orb during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Jockey Joel Rosario holds up the Kentucky Derby trophy with owners Stuart Janney (R)and Dinny Phipps (3rd from R) and trainer Claude McGaughey (2nd from R) after the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Jockey Rosie Napravnik walks away with a mud-covered face following the 7th race leading up to the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A patron smoke a cigar as he waits in the rain before the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A race spectator stays dry as she waits in the rain before the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Down in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nellie Hertenstein
Race patron Rick Stewart wears a hat with a toy horse perched on top before the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky May 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Derby patrons entertain themselves by sliding in the rain as they wait for the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Derby patrons entertain themselves by sliding in the rain as they wait for the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Race patron Andre Broussard enjoys a drink under his hat of red beer cups filled with flowers bbefore the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
The horses run on a muddy track as they go into the first turn during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
The horses come into the first turn during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Orb, ridden by jockey Joel Rosario, crosses the finish first during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nellie Hertenstein
Jockey Joel Rosario looks up, covered with mud from the track, after crossing the finish line first aboard Orb during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Orb trainer Claude McGaughey (R) walks his horse, with Jockey Joel Rosario aboard, to the winner's circle after the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Derby hopeful Verrazano is washed down after early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Kentucky Derby hopeful Normandy Invasion is washed down by his grooms after galloping on the track during early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Trainer Shug McGaughey looks over a racing form as his horse, Kentucky Derby favorite Orb, is washed down by grooms at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
