图片 | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二 06:15 BJT

Pro-blasphemy law rally

<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam vandalize a mini bus during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam vandalize a mini bus during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People gather in front of a building, which activists of Hefajat-e Islam had set fire to during a clash with the police on Sunday, in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

People gather in front of a building, which activists of Hefajat-e Islam had set fire to during a clash with the police on Sunday, in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

<p>A police officer fires rubber bullets as activists from Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

A police officer fires rubber bullets as activists from Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Members of the media assist an injured police officer during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Members of the media assist an injured police officer during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Police officers help a man cross a street during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Police officers help a man cross a street during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A police officer throws a piece of brick during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e-Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

A police officer throws a piece of brick during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e-Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Burned motorcycles are seen after activists of Hefajat-e-Islam set fire to them during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Burned motorcycles are seen after activists of Hefajat-e-Islam set fire to them during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Police try to detain an activist of Hefajat-e-Islam during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Police try to detain an activist of Hefajat-e-Islam during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Police fire rubber bullets from an armed police vehicle as activists of Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Police fire rubber bullets from an armed police vehicle as activists of Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

