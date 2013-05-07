Soldiers of the Golan Heights
An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the cemore
An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbor's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israelimore
Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Imore
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefmore
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on thmore
Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan more
An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupimore
An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to thmore
An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefmore
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the cmore
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefmore
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefmore
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceamore
An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in themore
An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Isramore
Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israelimore
Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israemore
An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli ocmore
An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Hmore
Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Moumore
Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
下一个
Somalia now
Life in the East African nation.
The snipers of Syria
The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.
Pro-blasphemy law rally
Clashes erupt in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that...
Wildfire in California
A wind-driven brush fire raging northwest of Los Angeles creeps toward housing subdivisions.
精选图集
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.