版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 00:55 BJT

Soldiers of the Golan Heights

<p>An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbor's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the cemore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbor's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israelimore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Imore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on thmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan more

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupimore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to thmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the cmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceamore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in themore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Isramore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israelimore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
16 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israemore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 20
<p>An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli ocmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
18 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Hmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 20
<p>Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Moumore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Somalia now

Somalia now

下一个

Somalia now

Somalia now

Life in the East African nation.

2013年 5月 7日
The snipers of Syria

The snipers of Syria

The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.

2013年 5月 7日
Pro-blasphemy law rally

Pro-blasphemy law rally

Clashes erupt in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that...

2013年 5月 7日
Wildfire in California

Wildfire in California

A wind-driven brush fire raging northwest of Los Angeles creeps toward housing subdivisions.

2013年 5月 6日

精选图集

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐