Freed from captivity
Amanda Marie Berry (L) and Georgina Lynn Dejesus are pictured in this combination photograph in undated hanmore
Amanda Marie Berry (L) and Georgina Lynn Dejesus are pictured in this combination photograph in undated handout photos released by the FBI. Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, and Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, have been reported found in Cleveland, Ohio May 6, 2013, not far from where they were abducted. A third girl, Michelle Knight, was found at the same house. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
A broken screen door is pictured at the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade agmore
A broken screen door is pictured at the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio May 7, 2013. The three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive in the house in Cleveland, and the home's owner and his two brothers were arrested, police said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A Cleveland police officer stands guard outside the house where three women who vanished as teenagers aboutmore
A Cleveland police officer stands guard outside the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio May 7, 2013. Authorities were alerted to their whereabouts on Monday evening by a frantic emergency call from one of them moments after she was freed from the house by a neighbor who said he heard screaming and came to her aid. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A Cuyahoga County Sheriff's car is pictured in front of the house (R) where three women who vanished as teemore
A Cuyahoga County Sheriff's car is pictured in front of the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagemore
Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Austrian kidnap victim Natascha Kampusch poses in front of a film poster before the premiere of the film "3more
Austrian kidnap victim Natascha Kampusch poses in front of a film poster before the premiere of the film "3,096 Days" in a cinema in Vienna February 25, 2013. A new film based on the story of Kampusch shows her being repeatedly raped by captor who beat and starved her during the eight-and-a-half years that he kept her in a cellar beneath his house. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A person covered under a blanket (2nd L) claiming to be 18-year-old Natascha Kampusch is guided by police imore
A person covered under a blanket (2nd L) claiming to be 18-year-old Natascha Kampusch is guided by police in Strasshof, some 15 kilometres northwest of Vienna August 23, 2006. Natascha Kampusch disappeared in Vienna in 1998 on her way to school when she was ten years old. She broke free on August 23, 2006, after living for eight years in a small basement area under a garage next to the suspected kidnappers house in Strasshof. REUTERS/Stamberg
An aerial view shows the entrance of a house where an Austrian girl kidnapped eight years ago was imprisonemore
An aerial view shows the entrance of a house where an Austrian girl kidnapped eight years ago was imprisoned in Strasshof, some 25km (15.5 miles) northeast of Vienna August 29, 2006. Natascha Kampusch said in her first public statement on Monday that she had refused her captor's demand to call him "master", yet mourned his suicide after her escape. REUTERS/Stamberg
Undated police handout shows the entrance to a room in the basement of a house where Natascha Kampusch was more
Undated police handout shows the entrance to a room in the basement of a house where Natascha Kampusch was held imprisoned after being kidnapped, in Strasshof, some 25km (16 miles) north-east of Vienna. REUTERS/Austrian Police/Handout
An undated police handout shows a cupboard in front of the entrance to a room in the basement of a house whmore
An undated police handout shows a cupboard in front of the entrance to a room in the basement of a house where an Austrian girl kidnapped eight years ago, was held imprisoned in an underground cell in Strasshof some 25km north-east of Vienna. REUTERS/HO/Police
Defendant Josef Fritzl is pictured during proceedings on the last day the last day of his trial at the courmore
Defendant Josef Fritzl is pictured during proceedings on the last day the last day of his trial at the court of law in Sankt Poelten in Austria's province of Lower Austria March 19, 2009. An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced Josef Fritzl to life behind bars for rape, enslavement and murder for locking up and raping his daughter in a cellar over 24 years and causing his son's death. REUTERS/POOL/Robert Jaeger
The house of Austrian suspect Josef Fritzl is pictured in Amstetten in eastern Austria May 2, 2008. Josef Fmore
The house of Austrian suspect Josef Fritzl is pictured in Amstetten in eastern Austria May 2, 2008. Josef Fritzl, a 73-year-old electrical engineer, who imprisoned his daughter for 24 years and fathered seven children with her had threatened to kill his victims by pumping gas into the cellar where he was holding them, police said. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian forensic experts pass police officers as they walk into the backyard of a house in Amstetten, whermore
Austrian forensic experts pass police officers as they walk into the backyard of a house in Amstetten, where Josef Fritzl imprisoned his daughter for 24 years and fathered her seven children, in eastern Austria May 5, 2008. Fritzl, 73, has admitted keeping his daughter Elisabeth in a cellar for 24 years. Three of her children had spent their entire lives underground until the case was uncovered just over a week ago. REUTERS/Herbert Neubauer
Undated police handout picture made available April 28, 2008, shows the bathroom in the basement of a housemore
Undated police handout picture made available April 28, 2008, shows the bathroom in the basement of a house where a woman was held imprisoned for 24 years in the small Austrian village of Amstetten. REUTERS/HO/Police
Undated police handout picture made available April 28, 2008, shows the aisle to a sleeping room in the basmore
Undated police handout picture made available April 28, 2008, shows the aisle to a sleeping room in the basement of a house where a woman was held imprisoned for 24 years in the small Austrian village of Amstetten. REUTERS/HO/Police
Family photos of Jaycee Dugard are pictured as they were made available to Reuters in Los Angeles Septembermore
Family photos of Jaycee Dugard are pictured as they were made available to Reuters in Los Angeles September 3, 2009. Phillip Garrido, a 58-year-old registered sex offender, and his 54-year-old wife, Nancy Garrido, pleaded not guilty on Friday to a total of 29 charges related to the kidnapping of Jaycee Dugard from her South Lake Tahoe, California neighborhood in June 1991. Dugard, now 29, was found after a parole officer for Garrido became suspicious, prompting a search of his home about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of where she was abducted. Images show, from L to R, Dugard in 1991 as she attends the Rose Parade, in October 1990 dressed as a punk rocker, and as a three-year old ballerina. REUTERS/Handout
Media gather in front of the home of registered sex offender and convicted rapist Phillip Garrido, where hemore
Media gather in front of the home of registered sex offender and convicted rapist Phillip Garrido, where he held kidnapped California girl Jaycee Dugard for 18 years, in Antioch, California, August 28, 2009. Dugard, who was kidnapped near her home in South Lake Tahoe, east of San Francisco at the age of 11 in 1991, has two children with her accused abductor and was confined in a series of sheds and tents. Picture taken August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
The backyard of the home of registered sex offender and convicted rapist Phillip Garrido is shown in Antiocmore
The backyard of the home of registered sex offender and convicted rapist Phillip Garrido is shown in Antioch, California, August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
An officer prepares to escort Phillip Garrido (R) out of the courtroom after receiving his sentence in Placmore
An officer prepares to escort Phillip Garrido (R) out of the courtroom after receiving his sentence in Placerville, California June 2, 2011. The Phillip and Nancy Garrido kidnapped and held Jaycee Dugard captive for 18 years. Phillip received a 431 years to life sentence, while Nancy received 36 years to life. REUTERS/Randy Pench/POOL
Lori Klobas (L) claps at the conclusion of a parade through South Lake Tahoe to celebrate the reappearance more
Lori Klobas (L) claps at the conclusion of a parade through South Lake Tahoe to celebrate the reappearance of Jaycee Dugard who was abducted 18 years ago in the California town on the Nevada border, September 6, 2009. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Former missing child Elizabeth Smart (L) looks at her mother Lois (R) as they attend a ceremony in the Rosemore
Former missing child Elizabeth Smart (L) looks at her mother Lois (R) as they attend a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Search team leader Rod Nielson overlooks a small canyon that his team of ten people is searching in for mismore
Search team leader Rod Nielson overlooks a small canyon that his team of ten people is searching in for missing 14-year old Elizabeth Smart in Salt Lake City, Utah. Smart was kidnapped from her bedroom June 5, 2002. REUTERS/Matthew Hatfield
Ed Smart, father of kidnap victim Elizabeth Smart, approaches the media shouting "It's real, It's real" abomore
Ed Smart, father of kidnap victim Elizabeth Smart, approaches the media shouting "It's real, It's real" about his daughter being found alive and in what he describes as doing well in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 13, 2003. Elizabeth was found in Sandy, Utah after spending almost nine months captive. She was abducted at night from her bedroom June 5, 2002. REUTERS/Steve Wilson
Brian David Mitchell, 49, is seen on a court closed-circuit television monitor during a hearing in Salt Lakmore
Brian David Mitchell, 49, is seen on a court closed-circuit television monitor during a hearing in Salt Lake City March 19, 2003. Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee, appeared for the first time in court via a video hook up from jail to hear felony charges that could send them to prison for the rest of their lives, if convicted. The pair were each ordered held on $10 million bail, accused of abducting 15-year-old Elizabeth Smart and holding her captive for nine months, and were charged with kidnapping and sexual assault. Judge Tyrone Medley can be seen in background (C). REUTERS/Douglas Pizac/Pool
Elizabeth Smart talks to the media outside the Federal Courthouse after addressing her kidnapper, Brian Davmore
Elizabeth Smart talks to the media outside the Federal Courthouse after addressing her kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, during his sentencing in Salt Lake City, Utah, May 25, 2011. The homeless street preacher convicted of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison after Smart told him that he would be held responsible for his actions "in this life or the next." REUTERS/Michael Brandy
