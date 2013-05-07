Mexico gas tanker explosion
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 36 others as a fireball tore through cars and homes. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalmore
Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Firefighters take a break next to a vehicle damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalmore
Firefighters take a break next to a vehicle damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Rescue workers spray water on a gas tanker truck after an explosion in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirtsmore
Rescue workers spray water on a gas tanker truck after an explosion in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A firefighter pours water to put out fire at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San more
A firefighter pours water to put out fire at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Covered up dead bodies of victims of the explosion of a gas tanker truck are seen amidst the rubble of a demore
Covered up dead bodies of victims of the explosion of a gas tanker truck are seen amidst the rubble of a destroyed house in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim of the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, more
Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim of the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico CitySan Pedro Xalostoc May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter inspects debris at a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostmore
A firefighter inspects debris at a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A police officer stands next to a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostomore
A police officer stands next to a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A firefighter carries a bucket of water to put out fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in Samore
A firefighter carries a bucket of water to put out fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Firefighters work at houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the oumore
Firefighters work at houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Insurance experts stand at an area where an explosion of a gas tanker truck hit vehicles in San Pedro Xalosmore
Insurance experts stand at an area where an explosion of a gas tanker truck hit vehicles in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand next to their house and vehicles damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedrmore
Residents stand next to their house and vehicles damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman carries her son as they stand behind a police officer guarding an area damaged by the explosion of more
A woman carries her son as they stand behind a police officer guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on thmore
Residents stand next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand behind police officers guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in Smore
Residents stand behind police officers guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Firefighters and policemen stand next to a vehicle and houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker trucmore
Firefighters and policemen stand next to a vehicle and houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers stand next to a home damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, more
Police officers stand next to a home damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A rescue worker looks on next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostmore
A rescue worker looks on next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers stand next to a car and houses at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in more
Rescue workers stand next to a car and houses at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
