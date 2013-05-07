版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 02:55 BJT

Mexico gas tanker explosion

<p>Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 36 others as a fireball tore through cars and homes. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, more

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 36 others as a fireball tore through cars and homes. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 20
<p>Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
2 / 20
<p>Firefighters take a break next to a vehicle damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Firefighters take a break next to a vehicle damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Firefighters take a break next to a vehicle damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
3 / 20
<p>Rescue workers spray water on a gas tanker truck after an explosion in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers spray water on a gas tanker truck after an explosion in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirtsmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Rescue workers spray water on a gas tanker truck after an explosion in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
4 / 20
<p>A firefighter pours water to put out fire at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A firefighter pours water to put out fire at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San more

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

A firefighter pours water to put out fire at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
5 / 20
<p>Covered up dead bodies of victims of the explosion of a gas tanker truck are seen amidst the rubble of a destroyed house in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Covered up dead bodies of victims of the explosion of a gas tanker truck are seen amidst the rubble of a demore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Covered up dead bodies of victims of the explosion of a gas tanker truck are seen amidst the rubble of a destroyed house in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim of the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico CitySan Pedro Xalostoc May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim of the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, more

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim of the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico CitySan Pedro Xalostoc May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>A firefighter inspects debris at a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A firefighter inspects debris at a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

A firefighter inspects debris at a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
8 / 20
<p>A police officer stands next to a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A police officer stands next to a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostomore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

A police officer stands next to a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
9 / 20
<p>A firefighter carries a bucket of water to put out fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A firefighter carries a bucket of water to put out fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in Samore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

A firefighter carries a bucket of water to put out fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
10 / 20
<p>Firefighters work at houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Firefighters work at houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the oumore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Firefighters work at houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
11 / 20
<p>Insurance experts stand at an area where an explosion of a gas tanker truck hit vehicles in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Insurance experts stand at an area where an explosion of a gas tanker truck hit vehicles in San Pedro Xalosmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Insurance experts stand at an area where an explosion of a gas tanker truck hit vehicles in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
12 / 20
<p>Residents stand next to their house and vehicles damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Residents stand next to their house and vehicles damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedrmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Residents stand next to their house and vehicles damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman carries her son as they stand behind a police officer guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A woman carries her son as they stand behind a police officer guarding an area damaged by the explosion of more

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

A woman carries her son as they stand behind a police officer guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
14 / 20
<p>Residents stand next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Residents stand next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on thmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Residents stand next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
15 / 20
<p>Residents stand behind police officers guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Residents stand behind police officers guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in Smore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Residents stand behind police officers guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
16 / 20
<p>Firefighters and policemen stand next to a vehicle and houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Firefighters and policemen stand next to a vehicle and houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker trucmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Firefighters and policemen stand next to a vehicle and houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
17 / 20
<p>Police officers stand next to a home damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Police officers stand next to a home damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, more

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Police officers stand next to a home damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
18 / 20
<p>A rescue worker looks on next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A rescue worker looks on next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostmore

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

A rescue worker looks on next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
19 / 20
<p>Rescue workers stand next to a car and houses at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers stand next to a car and houses at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in more

2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Rescue workers stand next to a car and houses at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Freed from captivity

Freed from captivity

下一个

Freed from captivity

Freed from captivity

Three kidnapped women from Cleveland are the latest among victims like Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard, and Natascha Kampusch to have been freed after months or...

2013年 5月 8日
Soldiers of the Golan Heights

Soldiers of the Golan Heights

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade train near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.

2013年 5月 8日
Somalia now

Somalia now

Life in the East African nation.

2013年 5月 7日
The snipers of Syria

The snipers of Syria

The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.

2013年 5月 7日

精选图集

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐