Kidnapped Cleveland women found

<p>Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. Ariel Castro, 52, a veteran school bus driver fired from his job last fall, was formally charged with kidnapping and raping the three women, who were rescued from his house on May 6 evening shortly before his arrest. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Neighbor Deshawn Owens, 15, walks past a missing poster and balloons outside the home of Beth Berry in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013, the sister of Amanda Berry who was found alive after vanishing about a decade ago. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>FBI agents search a home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013, on the same street as a home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in their own neighborhood about a decade ago. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Aunt Sandra Ruiz (L), father Felix DeJesus and mother Nancy Ruiz (2nd R) speak to the media just before Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Sandra Ruiz (L), aunt of Gina DeJesus, reacts as her niece arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>A van containing Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept</p>

<p>Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Balloons and a photo of Amanda Berry are seen at the home of Beth Berry, the sister of Amanda Berry, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI</p>

<p>Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI</p>

<p>A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

