Kidnapped Cleveland women found
Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. Ariel Castro, 52, a more
Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. Ariel Castro, 52, a veteran school bus driver fired from his job last fall, was formally charged with kidnapping and raping the three women, who were rescued from his house on May 6 evening shortly before his arrest. REUTERS/John Gress
Neighbor Deshawn Owens, 15, walks past a missing poster and balloons outside the home of Beth Berry in Clevmore
Neighbor Deshawn Owens, 15, walks past a missing poster and balloons outside the home of Beth Berry in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013, the sister of Amanda Berry who was found alive after vanishing about a decade ago. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013, on the same street as a home where three Clevelanmore
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013, on the same street as a home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in their own neighborhood about a decade ago. REUTERS/John Gress
Aunt Sandra Ruiz (L), father Felix DeJesus and mother Nancy Ruiz (2nd R) speak to the media just before Ginmore
Aunt Sandra Ruiz (L), father Felix DeJesus and mother Nancy Ruiz (2nd R) speak to the media just before Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Sandra Ruiz (L), aunt of Gina DeJesus, reacts as her niece arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2more
Sandra Ruiz (L), aunt of Gina DeJesus, reacts as her niece arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland,more
Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A van containing Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress
A van containing Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress
Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John more
Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gressmore
Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress<more
Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alimore
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7more
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, Mamore
Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7more
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is admore
A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alimore
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Clevelamore
Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were foundmore
An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were dmore
A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept
Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept
Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagemore
Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Balloons and a photo of Amanda Berry are seen at the home of Beth Berry, the sister of Amanda Berry, in Clemore
Balloons and a photo of Amanda Berry are seen at the home of Beth Berry, the sister of Amanda Berry, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discoveredmore
A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago wemore
A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
下一个
Jodi Arias found guilty
A guilty verdict has been reached in the Jodi Arias trial, who was convicted in the 2008 killing of her boyfriend Travis Alexander.
Mexico gas tanker explosion
A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more as a fireball tore through cars and homes.
Freed from captivity
Three kidnapped women from Cleveland are the latest among victims like Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard, and Natascha Kampusch to have been freed after months or...
Soldiers of the Golan Heights
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade train near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.
精选图集
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.