Manchester United's Ferguson retires
A statue of Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson is seen outside the club's Old Trafford stadium in Mancmore
A statue of Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson is seen outside the club's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England May 8, 2013. Alex Ferguson, the combative Scotsman who has become the most successful manager in the history of English soccer, said he was retiring this month after 26 years in charge of Manchester United. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A fan wears a Manchester United shirt, bearing the name of manager Alex Ferguson, at the club's Carrington more
A fan wears a Manchester United shirt, bearing the name of manager Alex Ferguson, at the club's Carrington training ground in Manchester, northern England May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson (C) reacts during their English Premier League soccer match againmore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson (C) reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson celebrates after his team clinched the English Premier League socmore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson celebrates after his team clinched the English Premier League soccer title with a win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester. northern England, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson watches his players during a training session at the club's Carrimore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson watches his players during a training session at the club's Carrington training complex in Manchester, northern England February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson gestures during a news conference at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium inmore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson gestures during a news conference at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson reacts after Robin Van Persie scores against West Ham United durimore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson reacts after Robin Van Persie scores against West Ham United during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Upton Park in London January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson shakes hands with club mascot Fred the Red as he walks to his seamore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson shakes hands with club mascot Fred the Red as he walks to his seat before their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson and his wife Catherine attend the unveiling of a sculpture commemmore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson and his wife Catherine attend the unveiling of a sculpture commemorating his career at the club, at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson stands in the rain during a team training session in Basel Decembermore
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson stands in the rain during a team training session in Basel December 6, 2011. Manchester United will face FC Basel (FCB) in their Champions League Group C soccer match on Wednesday in Basel. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Programmes to mark Alex Ferguson's 25th year as Manchester United manager await fans in the stands before tmore
Programmes to mark Alex Ferguson's 25th year as Manchester United manager await fans in the stands before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson holds the English Premier League trophy following their English Pmore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson holds the English Premier League trophy following their English Premier League soccer match against Blackpool at Old Trafford, northern England, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson attends a training session in Munich March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Micmore
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson attends a training session in Munich March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson attends a news conference at San Siro stadium in Milan February 15,more
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson attends a news conference at San Siro stadium in Milan February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson walks before their Champions League soccer match aganist Besiktasmore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson walks before their Champions League soccer match aganist Besiktas at the Inonu Stadium in Istanbul September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson trains with his team a day before the Champions League final soccermore
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson trains with his team a day before the Champions League final soccer match against Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in Rome May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United's Gary Neville (L) laughs with manager Alex Ferguson after winning the English Community more
Manchester United's Gary Neville (L) laughs with manager Alex Ferguson after winning the English Community Shield soccer match against Portsmouth at Wembley Stadium in London August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson smiles whilst talking on a mobile phone during a training session amore
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson smiles whilst talking on a mobile phone during a training session at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson gestures ahead of their English Premier League soccer match againstmore
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson gestures ahead of their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, May 3, 2008. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson (R) shouts at fourth official Steve Bennett during their English Prmore
Manchester United's coach Alex Ferguson (R) shouts at fourth official Steve Bennett during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea in Manchester, northern England, September 23, 2007. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester United manager Ferguson smiles before their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenhamore
Manchester United manager Ferguson smiles before their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur in Manchester, northern England, August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson gestures before a photocall at the club's Carrington training cmore
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson gestures before a photocall at the club's Carrington training complex in Manchester, northern England, July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Phil Noble
New Manchester United signings Kleberson (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) stand with Manchester United managermore
New Manchester United signings Kleberson (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) stand with Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson after a news conference at Old Trafford, August 13, 2003. REUTERS/Paul Sanders
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson talks to the media at a news conference at Old Trafford, Manchemore
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson talks to the media at a news conference at Old Trafford, Manchester, February 18, 2003. Ferguson admitted on February 17 injuring Manchester United midfielder and England captain David Beckham by kicking a boot which hit him, causing a cut above his left eye, following his side's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the fifth round of the F.A. Cup. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United's David Beckham arrives at Carrington training ground near Manchester with what appears tmore
Manchester United's David Beckham arrives at Carrington training ground near Manchester with what appears to be a cut above his left eyebrow, February 17, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson presents medals to aspiring soccer stars during a coaching clinmore
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson presents medals to aspiring soccer stars during a coaching clinic in Vanderbylpark south of Johannesburg, October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Manchester United's manager Sir Alex Ferguson (R) watches his grandchildren play on the pitch after their mmore
Manchester United's manager Sir Alex Ferguson (R) watches his grandchildren play on the pitch after their match against Charlton Athletic in the English premier league at Old Trafford, Manchester, May 11, 2002. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and wife Cathy pose for photographs July 20, 1999. Ferguson wasmore
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and wife Cathy pose for photographs July 20, 1999. Ferguson was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Pool
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson salutes the crowd after their victory over Bayern Munich in the Emore
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson salutes the crowd after their victory over Bayern Munich in the European Cup final at Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium May 26, 1999. REUTERS/Dan Chung
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson celebrates his team's victory over FC Juventus with a champagne toamore
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson celebrates his team's victory over FC Juventus with a champagne toast on the return flight from Turin to Manchester April 22, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson (R) holds the Premier League trophy aloft with assistant manager more
Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson (R) holds the Premier League trophy aloft with assistant manager Brian Kidd, May 8, 1994 at Old Trafford. REUTERS/Bob Collier
精选图集
