Jodi Arias found guilty
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona, May 8, more
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona, May 8, 2013. Arias was convicted of first degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Travis Alexander, whose body was found in the shower of his Phoenix valley home in June 2008. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona May 8, 2more
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superiomore
Prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Judge Sherry Stephens reads the jury instructions before prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing argumenmore
Judge Sherry Stephens reads the jury instructions before prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Defense attorney Kirk Nurmi listens as prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments during the Jodimore
Defense attorney Kirk Nurmi listens as prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments during the Jodi Arias trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Jodi Arias stands and looks as the jury is excused for the lunch break during her trial at Maricopa County more
Jodi Arias stands and looks as the jury is excused for the lunch break during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Judge Sherry Stephens talks with prosecutor Juan Martinez (L) and defense attorneys Jennifer Willmott (2nd more
Judge Sherry Stephens talks with prosecutor Juan Martinez (L) and defense attorneys Jennifer Willmott (2nd R) and Kirk Nurmi (R) during the capital murder case against Jodi Arias at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias is pictured during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 201more
Jodi Arias is pictured during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias breaks down after being asked by prosecutor Juan Martinez if she was crying when she stabbed Tramore
Jodi Arias breaks down after being asked by prosecutor Juan Martinez if she was crying when she stabbed Travis Alexander and when she slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias about a photo she took of Travis Alexander in the shower, moments more
Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias about a photo she took of Travis Alexander in the shower, moments before she shot him, stabbed him and slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias a question about her diary during cross examination in Maricopa Comore
Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias a question about her diary during cross examination in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/POOL
Jodi Arias talks about the text messages with Travis Alexander as she testifies during her murder trial in more
Jodi Arias talks about the text messages with Travis Alexander as she testifies during her murder trial in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Leight/The Arizona Republic/Pool
下一个
Mexico gas tanker explosion
A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more as a fireball tore through cars and homes.
Freed from captivity
Three kidnapped women from Cleveland are the latest among victims like Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard, and Natascha Kampusch to have been freed after months or...
Soldiers of the Golan Heights
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade train near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.
Somalia now
Life in the East African nation.
精选图集
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.