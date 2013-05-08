版本:
图片 | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 05:35 BJT

Jodi Arias found guilty

<p>Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona, May 8, 2013. Arias was convicted of first degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Travis Alexander, whose body was found in the shower of his Phoenix valley home in June 2008. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona, May 8, 2013. Arias was convicted of first degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Travis Alexander, whose body was found in the shower of his Phoenix valley home in June 2008. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic/Pool

<p>Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool

<p>Prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool

<p>Judge Sherry Stephens reads the jury instructions before prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Judge Sherry Stephens reads the jury instructions before prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool

<p>Defense attorney Kirk Nurmi listens as prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments during the Jodi Arias trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Defense attorney Kirk Nurmi listens as prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments during the Jodi Arias trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool

<p>Jodi Arias stands and looks as the jury is excused for the lunch break during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Jodi Arias stands and looks as the jury is excused for the lunch break during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool

<p>Judge Sherry Stephens talks with prosecutor Juan Martinez (L) and defense attorneys Jennifer Willmott (2nd R) and Kirk Nurmi (R) during the capital murder case against Jodi Arias at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Judge Sherry Stephens talks with prosecutor Juan Martinez (L) and defense attorneys Jennifer Willmott (2nd R) and Kirk Nurmi (R) during the capital murder case against Jodi Arias at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool

<p>Jodi Arias is pictured during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Jodi Arias is pictured during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool

<p>Jodi Arias breaks down after being asked by prosecutor Juan Martinez if she was crying when she stabbed Travis Alexander and when she slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Jodi Arias breaks down after being asked by prosecutor Juan Martinez if she was crying when she stabbed Travis Alexander and when she slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/Pool

<p>Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias about a photo she took of Travis Alexander in the shower, moments before she shot him, stabbed him and slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias about a photo she took of Travis Alexander in the shower, moments before she shot him, stabbed him and slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/Pool

<p>Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias a question about her diary during cross examination in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/POOL</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias a question about her diary during cross examination in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/POOL

<p>Jodi Arias talks about the text messages with Travis Alexander as she testifies during her murder trial in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Leight/The Arizona Republic/Pool</p>

2013年 5月 9日 星期四

Jodi Arias talks about the text messages with Travis Alexander as she testifies during her murder trial in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Leight/The Arizona Republic/Pool

