版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 00:30 BJT

Men fall from building inferno

<p>WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. A man (R) with a pre-election poster of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer turned politician, watches firefighters trying to put out the fire from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. A man (R) with a pre-election poster of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer turnedmore

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. A man (R) with a pre-election poster of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer turned politician, watches firefighters trying to put out the fire from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 17
<p>A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire more

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 17
<p>A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagoljmore

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 17
<p>People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. more

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUmore

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 17
<p>Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 17
<p>A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagoljmore

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 17
<p>A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

more

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 17
<p>A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERmore

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 17
<p>A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013more

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 17
<p>A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 17
<p>Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 17
<p>People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May more

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 17
<p>A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 17
<p>People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, more

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 17
<p>A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 17
<p>People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. more

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Controversial Amazon dam

Controversial Amazon dam

下一个

Controversial Amazon dam

Controversial Amazon dam

Amazonian Indians, fishermen, and local residents gather to fight the construction of the controversial Belo Monte dam in the Brazilian rainforest.

2013年 5月 10日
Kidnapped Cleveland women found

Kidnapped Cleveland women found

Three women are found alive after vanishing for a decade.

2013年 5月 9日
Jodi Arias found guilty

Jodi Arias found guilty

A guilty verdict has been reached in the Jodi Arias trial, who was convicted in the 2008 killing of her boyfriend Travis Alexander.

2013年 5月 9日
Mexico gas tanker explosion

Mexico gas tanker explosion

A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more as a fireball tore through cars and homes.

2013年 5月 8日

精选图集

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐