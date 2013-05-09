Men fall from building inferno
WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. A man (R) with a pre-election poster of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer turnedmore
WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. A man (R) with a pre-election poster of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer turned politician, watches firefighters trying to put out the fire from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire more
A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagoljmore
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. more
People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUmore
A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagoljmore
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagoljmore
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERmore
A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013more
A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERmore
A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERmore
Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May more
People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/more
A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, more
People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERSmore
A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. more
People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
下一个
Controversial Amazon dam
Amazonian Indians, fishermen, and local residents gather to fight the construction of the controversial Belo Monte dam in the Brazilian rainforest.
Kidnapped Cleveland women found
Three women are found alive after vanishing for a decade.
Jodi Arias found guilty
A guilty verdict has been reached in the Jodi Arias trial, who was convicted in the 2008 killing of her boyfriend Travis Alexander.
Mexico gas tanker explosion
A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more as a fireball tore through cars and homes.
精选图集
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.