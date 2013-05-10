Alive from the rubble
A woman is rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savarmore
A woman is rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. Rescuers pulled the woman, identified by Bangladeshi media only as Reshma, on Friday from the rubble of the Bangladesh garment factory, astonishing workmen who had been searching for bodies of victims of a disaster that has killed more than 1,000 people.
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsmore
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsmore
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsmore
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.
Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. more
Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013.
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. more
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013.
