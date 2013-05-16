Preparing for Cyclone Mahasen
Children walk by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong, Bangladeshmore
Children walk by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong, Bangladesh, May 16, 2013. Mahasen started crossing Bangladesh's low-lying coast on Thursday, bearing down on the ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, as tens of thousands of people huddled in shelters from a storm which the United Nations says threatens 4.1 million people. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A ship is seen from the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, more
A ship is seen from the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Waves crash into people sitting by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chitmore
Waves crash into people sitting by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People gather by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. more
People gather by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Men stand by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUmore
Men stand by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displacedmore
A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. More than 100,000 displaced people could be relocated to higher ground to avoid the approaching cyclone Mahasen, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People carry their belongings as they evacuate to safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya intemore
People carry their belongings as they evacuate to safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman and her children evacuate to a safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally dispmore
A woman and her children evacuate to a safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People carry their belongings while moving to a shelter as Cyclone Mahasen approaches, in Cox's Bazar May 1more
People carry their belongings while moving to a shelter as Cyclone Mahasen approaches, in Cox's Bazar May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle carries people to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (more
A vehicle carries people to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family, that chose not to move to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, stands near their family shelter atmore
A family, that chose not to move to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, stands near their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family travels on a trishaw to a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persomore
A family travels on a trishaw to a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People listen for updates on Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside more
People listen for updates on Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman stands inside a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTEmore
A woman stands inside a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child sleeps inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTEmore
A child sleeps inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People rest in a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrmore
People rest in a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man sits inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anmore
A man sits inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp stand in a school compound after arriving atmore
People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp stand in a school compound after arriving at a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mothers, who chose not to leave for a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, are pictured with their children atmore
Mothers, who chose not to leave for a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, are pictured with their children at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man sleeps in a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andmore
A man sleeps in a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
下一个
Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas
In the aftermath of the 2012 clashes between Rakhine Buddhists and stateless Rohingya Muslims, a look at the plight of the minority group.
On the Southern border
Border Patrol agents are recording a rise in deaths and apprehensions in south Texas,where the Rio Grande River separates the U.S. from Mexico.
Carrier drone launches
The U.S. Navy made aviation history by launching an unmanned jet off an aircraft carrier for the first time, taking an important step toward expanded use of...
Pakistan decides
Nawaz Sharif is poised to become prime minister for a third time after a decisive victory in Pakistan's election.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.