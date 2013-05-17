Tornadoes tear through Texas
An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bramore
An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas lmore
The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on Maymore
A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburnmore
Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15,more
Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touch down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
Rescue workers walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A rescue worker combs through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
A damaged home and car remain May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Utility workers attempt to repair power lines and restore power to a neighborhood after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
Rubble remains after a home was destroyed by tornadoes in town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
Rescue workers comb through debris May 16, 2013 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
The foundation of a home is all that remains May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
Rescue workers comb through debris after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
The living room of a home that had its roof blown off by a tornado is pictured in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
A firefighter walks through debris May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
A stop sign lies among debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
