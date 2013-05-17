版本:
Tornadoes tear through Texas

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornadoes swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>The door of a house is impaled on a tree May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>A row of houses are left flattened by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken over Granbury, Texas on May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>Pete Alaniz assesses the damage to the garage of his rental home that was destroyed by a tornado in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>Firefighters walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touch down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>Rescue workers walk past debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>A rescue worker combs through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>A damaged home and car remain May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the damage after tornados swept through Hood County, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>Utility workers attempt to repair power lines and restore power to a neighborhood after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>Rubble remains after a home was destroyed by tornadoes in town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16, 2013 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>The foundation of a home is all that remains May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>Rescue workers comb through debris after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>The living room of a home that had its roof blown off by a tornado is pictured in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>A firefighter walks through debris May 16, 2013, after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>A stop sign lies among debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>A trailer blown into a home on Lindsay Lane in Cleburne rests on a car after a tornado touched down in Cleburne, Texas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

