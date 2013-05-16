Obama's second term
President Barack Obama celebrates on stage as confetti falls after his victory speech during his election rmore
President Barack Obama celebrates on stage as confetti falls after his victory speech during his election rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama (R) hugs Aung San Suu Kyi at the end of their remarks to the media at her residence more
President Barack Obama (R) hugs Aung San Suu Kyi at the end of their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama high-fives an employee of the Daimler Detroit Diesel plant following remarks and a tmore
President Barack Obama high-fives an employee of the Daimler Detroit Diesel plant following remarks and a tour in Redford, Michigan, December 10, 2012. Obama travelled to Michigan for an event on the economy. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White Homore
President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012, in this White House handout photo released January 4, 2013. The president later said during a television interview that this was "the worst day of his Presidency." REUTERS/Peter Souza/Official White House Photo/Handout
President Barack Obama wipes a tear as he speaks about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtmore
President Barack Obama wipes a tear as he speaks about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama arrives for inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2more
President Barack Obama arrives for inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, arrives with U.S. President Barack Obama for their danmore
First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, arrives with U.S. President Barack Obama for their dance at the Commander in Chief's ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/POOL
President Barack Obama shoots clay targets with a shotgun on the range at Camp David, Maryland, in this Whimore
President Barack Obama shoots clay targets with a shotgun on the range at Camp David, Maryland, in this White House handout photo taken August 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
President Barack Obama (C), flanked by Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), more
President Barack Obama (C), flanked by Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
President Barack Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroommore
President Barack Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Attendees photograph President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month reception amore
Attendees photograph President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month reception at the White House in Washington, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), during an officimore
President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), during an official state dinner hosted by Israel's President Shimon Peres (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit more
President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, March 22, 2013. Pictured behind Obama are (L-R) Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, Israeli President Shimon Peres, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Chairman of the Yad Vashem Directorate Avner Shalev. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama stops to look at the Treasury as he takes a walking tour of the ancient historic andmore
President Barack Obama stops to look at the Treasury as he takes a walking tour of the ancient historic and archaeological site of Petra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (3rd L) stands next to Vice President Joe Biden and family members of Newtown victimmore
President Barack Obama (3rd L) stands next to Vice President Joe Biden and family members of Newtown victims, during an event on commonsense measures to reduce gun violence, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama attends an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the bombing at the Boston more
President Barack Obama attends an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the bombing at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. Two explosions hit the Boston Marathon as runners crossed the finish line on Monday killing at least three people and injuring over 100 others. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama talks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 2more
President Barack Obama talks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. From left are comedian Conan O'Brien, first lady Michelle Obama and Fox News Executive Vice President Michael Clemente. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama points to the audience alongside Ohio State University's David Horn (L), chairman ofmore
President Barack Obama points to the audience alongside Ohio State University's David Horn (L), chairman of the Board of Trustees, during the school's spring commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 5, 2013. Obama will receive an honorary doctorate degree from the university. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama attends the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington Mamore
President Barack Obama attends the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama checks and decides that he no longer needs the umbrella held by a U.S. Marine to promore
President Barack Obama checks and decides that he no longer needs the umbrella held by a U.S. Marine to protect him from the rain during a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
