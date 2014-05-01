Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's woes
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall May 17, 2013. REUTERSmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, Aprimore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. Ford is seeking re-election in the Toronto municipal election, set for October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mayor Rob Ford laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow andmore
Mayor Rob Ford laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow and David Soknacki in Toronto, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. Ford made global headlinemore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. Ford made global headlines last year after admitting he had smoked crack cocaine. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras after exiting an executive council meeting in Toronto, March 19, 2more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras after exiting an executive council meeting in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto March 19,more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A person holds a hot dog in front Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinchmore
A person holds a hot dog in front Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives for an appearance on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show in Hollywood, Cmore
Embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives for an appearance on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show in Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford celebrates Team Canada's gold medal win over Sweden in the men's ice hockey gold medmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford celebrates Team Canada's gold medal win over Sweden in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, in Toronto, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford at Cmore
Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford at City Hall in Toronto, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford puts his hand up to block the camera lens as he walks to his office during a break imore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford puts his hand up to block the camera lens as he walks to his office during a break in a meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford gestures during a meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford gestures during a meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto mayor Rob Ford arrives at public memorial for police constable John Zivcic in Toronto, December 9, more
Toronto mayor Rob Ford arrives at public memorial for police constable John Zivcic in Toronto, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford climbs into a snow plow cab at a news conference at a public works yard to discussinmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford climbs into a snow plow cab at a news conference at a public works yard to discussing the city's winter snow plowing agenda, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns following a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto,more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns following a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meetingmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts during a special council meeting at City Hall in Toronto November 18, 2013. Rmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts during a special council meeting at City Hall in Toronto November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford watches the CFL eastern final football game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford watches the CFL eastern final football game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Toronto, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks at a news conference with his wife Renata (L) at City Hall in Toronto, Novembmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks at a news conference with his wife Renata (L) at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People protest Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in front of City Hall in Toronto, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blmore
People protest Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in front of City Hall in Toronto, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during "Take Your Kids to Work Day", at City Hall in Toronto, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford pauses as he speaks to the media at Toronto City Hall November 5, 2013. Ford admittemore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford pauses as he speaks to the media at Toronto City Hall November 5, 2013. Ford admitted Tuesday that he has smoked crack cocaine, probably "in one of my drunken stupors", but insisted he's not an addict. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford responds to the Toronto police investigation dubbed "Project Brazen 2" to the media more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford responds to the Toronto police investigation dubbed "Project Brazen 2" to the media at City Hall in Toronto, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his housmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rapper Drake (L) sits with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will hostmore
Rapper Drake (L) sits with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Citizen Christine Brubaker holds a cake that she made for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford that reads "Happy Birthdaymore
Citizen Christine Brubaker holds a cake that she made for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford that reads "Happy Birthday Rob Please Resign" on his 44th birthday at City Hall in Toronto, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his house in his car in Toronto, May 24, 2013. Embattled Ford fired his chiefmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his house in his car in Toronto, May 24, 2013. Embattled Ford fired his chief of staff on Thursday, as Canada's largest city waited for Ford to address allegations that he was caught smoking crack cocaine on camera. Picture taken through a tinted window. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
下一个
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Floods batter U.S. Southeast
The worst floods in decades deluged roads and engulfed homes and cars in Florida's Panhandle.
Portraits of pro-Russian separatists
A look at the masked protesters who are part of the pro-Russian separatist movement in Donetsk.
At North Korea's edge
Life on the remote, militarized islands on the border between South and North Korea.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.