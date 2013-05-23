Tornado tears through Oklahoma
A Star Wars movie character mannequin stands outside a tornado destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. The owner of the house collected movie memorabilia. Rescue workers with sniffer dogs picked through the ruins on Wednesday to ensure no survivors remained buried after a deadly tornado left thousands homeless and trying to salvage what was left of their belongings. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Star Wars movie character mannequin stands outside a tornado destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. The owner of the house collected movie memorabilia. Rescue workers with sniffer dogs picked through the ruins on Wednesday to ensure no survivors remained buried after a deadly tornado left thousands homeless and trying to salvage what was left of their belongings. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A pile of destroyed cars of teachers sits outside Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A pile of destroyed cars of teachers sits outside Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Members of the Rivera family salvage their belongings after returning to to their damaged home in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the Rivera family salvage their belongings after returning to to their damaged home in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Junior Morales (L), 11, and his cousin David Manazano, 13, look at damage caused to their aunt's house while helping to salvage family belongings in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Junior Morales (L), 11, and his cousin David Manazano, 13, look at damage caused to their aunt's house while helping to salvage family belongings in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Desks for students sit with the roof collapsed on them in a tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school classroom in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. No students were killed at this school. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Desks for students sit with the roof collapsed on them in a tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school classroom in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. No students were killed at this school. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jon Booth carries debris from his mother's tornado-destroyed home across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jon Booth carries debris from his mother's tornado-destroyed home across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A sign reads "God Bless Moore" as workers make repairs to the Warren theatre after the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, Oklahoma which was left devastated by a tornado, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A sign reads "God Bless Moore" as workers make repairs to the Warren theatre after the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, Oklahoma which was left devastated by a tornado, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A flag is placed in the foundation of a flattened home day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A flag is placed in the foundation of a flattened home day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The head of a doll is seen in the debris of a home a day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The head of a doll is seen in the debris of a home a day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, Oklahoma was left devastated by a tornado, on May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, Oklahoma was left devastated by a tornado, on May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police stand beside two men sitting handcuffed on the street whom they have detained on suspicion of looting in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police stand beside two men sitting handcuffed on the street whom they have detained on suspicion of looting in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A television journalist, her shoes covered in plastic bags, prepares to report from the suburb of Moore, Oklahoma which was left devastated by a tornado, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A television journalist, her shoes covered in plastic bags, prepares to report from the suburb of Moore, Oklahoma which was left devastated by a tornado, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Two firefighters break through concrete during the search for survivors in the remains of the Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. Maj. Geoff Legler/Oklahoma National Guard
Two firefighters break through concrete during the search for survivors in the remains of the Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. Maj. Geoff Legler/Oklahoma National Guard
American flags wave over the remains of Plaza Towers Elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013 after it was destroyed by a massive tornado May 20. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
American flags wave over the remains of Plaza Towers Elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013 after it was destroyed by a massive tornado May 20. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Rescue workers use a canine while searching house-to-house for survivors in a neighborhood left devastated by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue workers use a canine while searching house-to-house for survivors in a neighborhood left devastated by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue workers help free one of the 15 people that were trap at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex after a tornado tore through the area of Moore, Oklahoma May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rescue workers help free one of the 15 people that were trap at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex after a tornado tore through the area of Moore, Oklahoma May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rescue workers help free one of the 15 people that were trap at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex after a tornado tore through the area of Moore, Oklahoma May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rescue workers help free one of the 15 people that were trap at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex after a tornado tore through the area of Moore, Oklahoma May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A rescue worker checks the rubble in a residential area in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013 after a massive tornado struck the area May 20. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A rescue worker checks the rubble in a residential area in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013 after a massive tornado struck the area May 20. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A car is crushed by a fallen building after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A car is crushed by a fallen building after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Abby Madi (L) and Peterson Zatterlee comforts Zaterlee's dog Rippy, after a tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Abby Madi (L) and Peterson Zatterlee comforts Zaterlee's dog Rippy, after a tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A man and two children exit a shelter after debris was cleared from on top, after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A man and two children exit a shelter after debris was cleared from on top, after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013 after a massive tornado struck the area May 20. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013 after a massive tornado struck the area May 20. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A damaged car is seen as a resident stands on top of wreckage after a tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A damaged car is seen as a resident stands on top of wreckage after a tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Two girls stand in rubble after a tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Two girls stand in rubble after a tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A huge tornado approaches the town of Moore, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A huge tornado approaches the town of Moore, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe