Oklahoma from above
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. Rescuers went building to building in search of victims and thousands of survivors were homeless on Tuesday, a day after a massive tornado tore through Moore, wiping out whole blocks of homes and killing at least 24 people. Seven children died at the school which took a direct hit in the deadliest tornado to hit the United States in two years. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view showing the path of destruction through a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013, in the aftermath of a tornado which ravaged the suburb of Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
