Salvaging belongings amid rubble
Blake McKinley (L) helps Mark Risinger salvage items out of his mother's tornado-damaged home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. Storm experts said it was remarkable that only 24 people were killed, as tornadoes of this strength can blow away a well constructed brick or wood house. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Green carries a stuffed animal and flag out of a home as she helps a family friend salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jason Owen walks past an open door as he helps his mother to salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jason Owen helps his mother to salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Stephan (R) explains to his son Timothy, 3, that he can't play with a toy of his that he found in his tornado-destroyed home on 6th Avenue in Moore, Oklahoma May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tracy Stephan looks for valuables in her tornado-destroyed home on 6th Avenue in Moore, Oklahoma May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Melissa Vaughn retrieves items from her destroyed car outside of Briarwood elementary school where her child is a student in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Members of the Rivera family salvage their belongings after returning to to their damaged home in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A parent at tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school carries her children's backpacks after firefighters retrieved them in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Volunteers form a chain as they retrieve clothing and other household items at a home destroyed by a tornado, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People look for belongings after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
People look for belongings after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Stuffed animals salvaged from debris are left on top of a damaged vehicle in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Terry Wallace looks at a family name sign retrieved from the debris of his mother-in-law's tornado-destroyed home, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kelli Kannady weeps after finding a box of photographs of her late husband in the rubble near what was her home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Greg Satterlee (R) shows his wife Genni where he thinks a file cabinet containing important papers may be in their tornado-destroyed home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman searches for possessions at sunset after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Charles Maloney tries to salvage papers from his tornado-destroyed home on Heather Lane in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A couple tries to find valuables in their tornado-destroyed home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Residents salvage their belongings after their house was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard of her family home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
