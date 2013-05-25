版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 25日 星期六 08:10 BJT

Taliban attack in Kabul

<p>Children run away after an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Children run away after an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

Children run away after an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 12
<p>Afghan policemen help a wounded comrade out of his checkpost after an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen help a wounded comrade out of his checkpost after an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. Rmore

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

Afghan policemen help a wounded comrade out of his checkpost after an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 12
<p>A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul after Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound in the center of the Afghan capital, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul after Taliban militants lmore

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul after Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound in the center of the Afghan capital, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 12
<p>Afghan policemen take up position as smoke billows from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen take up position as smoke billows from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REmore

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

Afghan policemen take up position as smoke billows from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 12
<p>A wounded Afghan policeman is being carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A wounded Afghan policeman is being carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUmore

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

A wounded Afghan policeman is being carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 12
<p>An Afghan policeman takes up a position after explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman takes up a position after explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

An Afghan policeman takes up a position after explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 12
<p>Men carry a wounded Afghan policeman away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Men carry a wounded Afghan policeman away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omamore

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

Men carry a wounded Afghan policeman away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 12
<p>An Afghan policeman runs for cover after shootings and explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman runs for cover after shootings and explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhmore

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

An Afghan policeman runs for cover after shootings and explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 12
<p>A damaged vehicle is parked at the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A damaged vehicle is parked at the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

A damaged vehicle is parked at the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 12
<p>A woman and a child run away after shootings and explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A woman and a child run away after shootings and explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhanimore

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

A woman and a child run away after shootings and explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 12
<p>A wounded Afghan policeman is helped away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A wounded Afghan policeman is helped away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omamore

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

A wounded Afghan policeman is helped away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
11 / 12
<p>Afghan policemen help an unidentified foreigner get away from the site of explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen help an unidentified foreigner get away from the site of explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013more

2013年 5月 25日 星期六

Afghan policemen help an unidentified foreigner get away from the site of explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Soldier hacked to death in London

Soldier hacked to death in London

下一个

Soldier hacked to death in London

Soldier hacked to death in London

Police reveal the identity of the murdered soldier.

2013年 5月 25日
Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Oklahoma residents pick through their shattered homes.

2013年 5月 25日
The drone wars

The drone wars

The frontlines of America's covert drone program.

2013年 5月 24日
Tornado tears through Oklahoma

Tornado tears through Oklahoma

A huge tornado tears through an Oklahoma City suburb.

2013年 5月 23日

精选图集

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐