Photos of the week
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linkmore
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed imore
A man mourns the death of his relative, killed in Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, outmore
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration against the government demanding for changes in the more
UConn women's basketball team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honmore
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern more
Brazil's Fred is fouled by Croatia's Dejan Lovren inside the area during their 2014 World Cup opening match atmore
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigilmore
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi as gunmen attacked one of Pakistan's biggest airpormore
Taxi drivers block the road in Whitehall in central London during a protest against Uber, June 11, 2014. REUTEmore
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2more
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during more
A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominmore
Pallbearers carry the casket of one of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week more
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army uses a string to ensure that soldiers, making up the honourmore
A horse is pictured next to clothes drying on a fence in Natal, Brazil, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin more
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in tmore
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian fmore
Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels
Government forces reclaimed the city of Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting.
ISIL fighters in Mosul
ISIL fighters have seized territory in Iraq over the past year following the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
World Cup protests
Brazilian police and protesters clash before the opening game of the World Cup, which has been marred by construction delays and political unrest.
On patrol with Seleka fighters
Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since northern Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in the mainly...
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.