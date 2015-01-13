Dakar crash
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash and roll their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dmore
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rmore
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakamore
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakamore
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakamore
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakamore
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stamore
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stamore
Juan Manuel Silva (L) and Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina react after crashing their Mercedes car during the 7more
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakmore
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakmore
