委内瑞拉厕纸荒 Venezuela's toilet paper shortage
由于担心卫生纸紧缺，大批委内瑞拉民众涌入超市抢购囤积卫生纸，尽管委内瑞拉政府此前承诺将进口5000万卷卫生纸纸。(摄于2013年5月16日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
由于经济机能失调多年，委内瑞拉人已习惯了医药、牛奶和糖等基础食品的短缺现象，但卫生纸的稀缺敲响了不同寻常的警钟。(摄于5月17日) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
经济学家认为，是旨在让最贫穷地区也能买到基础商品的价格控制和政府的外汇管制造成委内瑞拉某些消费品的短缺。(摄于5月16日) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
2003年，委内瑞拉开始推行限制日用食品价格的政策，其最初的目的是为了让最贫困阶层也能买得起基本生活用品，但结果却造成超市和食品生产商负债经营，最后导致牛奶、黑豆、白糖等基本食品出现短缺现象。(摄于5月17日) REUTmore
在委内瑞拉，卫生纸也被列入政府定价出售的商品名单，2012年2月起由国家监管其成本和价格。而从今年4月开始，超市和商场的货架上开始经常找不到卫生纸。(摄于5月16日) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
上个月，委内瑞拉的物品缺乏指数达到2009年以来最高点，同时，12个月的通胀率上升至近30%。消费者常常要花上几天时间寻找基本生活用品，一旦发现，就立即大量购置囤积。 (摄于5月17日) REUTERS/Jorge Simore
委内瑞拉总统马杜罗则表示，商品短缺现象是反政府势力和私营部门制造的，目的是在委内瑞拉制造不稳定局势。 (摄于5月17日) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
民众在超市排队购买卫生纸。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
一名男子抱着购买的物品等待结账。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
一名女子携带购买的卫生纸离开超市。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
