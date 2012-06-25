乘游轮去旅行 Cruise ships
呼吸海上纯净的空气，在阳光照耀下阅读，在甲板上游泳，看海豚跃出水面，在夜晚翩翩起舞，而这一切都有碧海蓝天做移动背景，被称为“流动的浪漫之旅”。(摄于2009年2月22日，阿根廷乌斯怀亚) REUTERS/Facundo more
远眺游轮。(摄于2009年11月13日，佛罗里达州达尼亚滩) REUTERS/Joe Skipper
午夜狂欢。(摄于2010年6月31日，德国汉堡) REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
灿烂烟花。(摄于2010年11月12日，德国帕本堡) REUTERS/Christian Charisius
豪华游轮途经水城威尼斯。 REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
韩国STX集团为美国游轮运营商“挪威游轮公司”建造“挪威史诗”号，长330米，宽41米，设有2100个房间，可容纳大约6900名乘客和船员。(摄于2010年10月28日) REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lmore
豪华客房。(摄于2009年8月27日) REUTERS/Bob Strong
甲板冲浪。(摄于2006年4月29日，英格兰南安普敦) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
享受夏日暖阳。(摄于2004年1月16日，西班牙加那利群岛圣克鲁斯-德特内里费省) REUTERS/Juan Medina
泳池嬉水。(摄于到2012年4月9日，爱尔兰) REUTERS/Chris Helgren
甲板合影。(摄于2012年4月18日) REUTERS/Chris Helgren
尽享美食。(摄于2009年3月20日，佛罗里达州劳德代尔堡) REUTERS/Joe Skipper
豪华内饰。(摄于2009年11月20日，佛罗里达州劳德代尔堡) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
标准篮球场。(摄于2010年10月28日，美国佛罗里达) REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
打篮球。(摄于2009年3月20日，佛罗里达州劳德代尔堡) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
控制台。(2012年5月5日，威尼斯海港) REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
翩翩起舞。(摄于2012年4月9日) REUTERS/Chris Helgren
豪华剧院。(摄于2010年2月25日，法国圣纳泽尔海军造船厂) REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
歌舞表演。(摄于2009年11月22日，西班牙港口) REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
