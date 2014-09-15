苏格兰独立公投 Scotland Referendum
2014年9月14日，距离苏格兰独立公投仅剩5天，成千上万的苏格兰独立支持者涌上苏格兰最大城市格拉斯哥街头示威，而民调显示反对独立阵营占上风。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
独立派和统一派领袖奔波于各地，以说服立场犹豫不决的选民。(9月12日，爱丁堡) REUTERS/Paul Hackett
400万苏格兰人和苏格兰居民将投票决定苏格兰的未来。(9月12日，哈里斯岛)REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
苏格兰支持独立派先锋、民族党领袖萨蒙德(Alex Salmond)表示，他相信“支持”独立派会获胜。(9月12日，戴斯) REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
英国前首相布朗(Gordon Brown)连日来呼吁苏格兰留在英国，不要让英国“走向分裂”。(9月12日，格拉斯哥) REUTERS/Paul Hackett
英女王伊丽莎白在位于苏格兰住所巴尔莫拉城堡附近参加一个教堂礼拜仪式后向支持者表示，她希望苏格兰人民对未来给予非常慎重的考虑。(9月13日，爱丁堡) REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
英国前财长、“在一起更好”(Better Together)阵营领袖达林(Alistair Darling)警告称，如果苏格兰投票赞成脱离英国，将是一个不可逆转的决定，会拖累经济陷入黯淡低迷境地。(9月8日，爱丁堡) Rmore
达林称，由于英国政治领袖都承诺，若苏格兰民众投票反对独立，将给予苏格兰更大的自治权，所以苏格兰人可以两全其美。(9月12日，伯斯) REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
在四项最新民调中有三项显示，支持统一派人数占优，领先2-8个百分点不等。但通过互联网进行的ICM调查则显示，拥独派领先于统一派，比例分别为54%和46%。(9月11日，爱丁堡，一副反公投的海报上被喷涂“YES”字样。) more
苏格兰民众亮出“YES”或“NO”标志，表达自己对苏格兰独立的看法。(9月12日，伯斯) REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
一名女子佩戴“YES”字样的项链，参加苏格兰独立派“YES”运动。(9月10日，爱丁堡) REUTERS/Paul Hackett
9月9日，爱丁堡，一位新娘亮出“YES”标语。 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
8月30日，第150届伯纳姆高地运动会苏格兰佩思郡举行，两条狗分别佩戴英国联邦及苏格兰旗帜。 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
9月10日，爱丁堡街头插满“YES”标志。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
9月14日，在伦敦时装周上，著名设计师、“西太后”薇薇安·威斯特伍德(Vivienne Westwood)身披苏格兰旗帜支持独立。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
下一个
24小时时事新闻(9月16日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选(9月5日-12日) China Weekly
聚焦9月5日至12日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
可穿戴设备大盘点 Wearable Devices
苹果刚刚发布智能手表Apple Watch，正式进军可穿戴智能设备领域。可穿戴设备包括智能手表和“头戴式”装置等，消费者追捧热度一路攀升。
“伊斯兰国”控制区现状 Behind ISIL lines
叙利亚东北部的拉卡省已完全被“伊斯兰国”武装控制，该武装渗入了日常生活的每个角落。
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.