实拍美国的飞机“坟场”
在美国加利福尼亚州维克托维尔的沙漠中，有一个飞机坟场，这里有英国和中国航空公司的老旧波音747客机，以及联邦快递的退役飞机。(摄于3月13日) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
沙漠中干燥的空气可以充当防腐剂，保证飞机不被腐蚀。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
储存在这里的大部分飞机最终会被当做二手客机而转售，有的则被拆卸。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
联邦快递的退役飞机停放在沙漠中。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
整齐停放。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一架泰国东方航空公司飞机。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
数量庞大。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
老旧飞机。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
联邦快递与英国航空公司的退役飞机。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
“飞机坟场”。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
老旧飞机。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
“飞机坟场”。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
“飞机坟场”。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
英国航空公司飞机。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
“飞机坟场”。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
“飞机坟场”。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
“飞机坟场”。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
