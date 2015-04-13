盘点领导人历史性握手
2015年4月11日，巴拿马首都巴拿马城，美国总统奥巴马和古巴领导人劳尔·卡斯特罗出席第七届美洲国家首脑会议期间举行会晤并握手。这是近半个世纪以来，美古两国领导人首次正式会晤。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
2014年11月10日，北京，中国国家主席习近平与日本首相安倍晋三举行正式会谈，这是他们就任国家领导人以来首次正式会晤。这次会谈是中日两国在改善关系上实现的突破性进展。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2014年8月26日，白俄罗斯明斯克，俄罗斯总统普京和乌克兰总统波罗申科在一对一的会谈开始前握手。 REUTERS/Sergei Bondarenko/Kazakh Presidential Office/Pool
2014年3月18日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄总统普京在克里姆林宫与克里米亚、塞瓦斯托波尔领导人签署入俄协议。REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
2015年1月27日，沙特首都利雅得，美国总统奥巴马与沙特国王阿卜杜拉在双边会晤开始前握手。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
2013年9月5日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，俄总统普京欢迎美国总统奥巴马到俄罗斯参加二十国集团峰会。REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
2012年6月27日，北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，英国女王伊丽莎白二世与曾是爱尔兰共和军(IRA)指挥官的北爱尔兰政府副首席部长麦吉尼斯(Martin McGuinness)会晤，双方握手的镜头将成为北爱尔兰和平进程的新里程碑。more
2010年9月2日，美国华盛顿，(由左至右)以色列总理内塔尼亚胡、时任美国国务卿希拉里、巴勒斯坦民族权力机构主席阿巴斯出席巴以直接会谈启动仪式。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2009年4月18日，特立尼达和多巴哥首都西班牙港，时任委内瑞拉总统查韦斯(右)在美洲国家首脑会议期间向美国总统奥巴马赠书《拉丁美洲：被切开的血管》，由乌拉圭作家爱德华多-加莱亚诺所著。 REUTERS/Kevin Lmore
2000年6月15日，朝鲜领导人金正日和韩国总统金大中在平壤的欢送宴会上手拉手。2000年6月13日至15日，金正日和金大中在平壤举行了历史性会晤，这是朝鲜半岛分裂55年后朝韩最高领导人的首次会晤。 REUTERS/Stmore
1993年9月13日，美国白宫，时任美国总统比尔·克林顿见证以色列总理拉宾和巴勒斯坦领导人阿拉法特(右)在签定和平协议后握手致意。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files
1990年8月7日，时任南非总统德克勒克和曼德拉在15个小时商谈结束后握手。 Reuters/Juda Ngwenya
2002年12月11日，上海，一个展览上陈列的毛泽东与美国总统尼克松于1972年握手画面。 REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
1985年11月19日，瑞士日内瓦，苏联领导人戈尔巴乔夫与美国总统里根初次举行会谈。REUTERS/Stringer/Files
