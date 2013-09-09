版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 9日 星期一 15:46 BJT

大黄鸭落户京城 Rubber Duck In Beijing

A television journalist does her make-up before reporting about an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the venue of the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A security guard tries to ask a photographer to leave as he takes pictures of an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace to display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A man gestures as he poses for photographs in front of an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace to display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Cleaners sweep water on a street near an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A remote-controlled helicopter camera flies above an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Security guards try to ask photographers to leave a lake-side alley as they take pictures of an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen floating on a lake at the venue of the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

