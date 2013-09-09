大黄鸭落户京城 Rubber Duck In Beijing
A television journalist does her make-up before reporting about an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual armore
A security guard tries to ask a photographer to leave as he takes pictures of an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutchmore
A man gestures as he poses for photographs in front of an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Flormore
Cleaners sweep water on a street near an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, flmore
An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen floating on a lake at the 9th Chimore
A remote-controlled helicopter camera flies above an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijmore
Security guards try to ask photographers to leave a lake-side alley as they take pictures of an inflated Rubbemore
An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen floating on a lake at the venue omore
下一个
纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week
(Reuters) -
东京申奥成功 但福岛核阴霾挥之不去 Tokyo Wins 2020 Olympics
(Reuters) - 东京击败马德里和伊斯坦布尔，获得2020年夏季奥运会主办权，但各方对福岛核电站核泄漏的忧虑仍挥之不去。
本周中国区精选(8月30日-9月6日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦8月30日至9月6日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
智能手表大比拼 Smart Watch
(Reuters) - 三星、高通和索尼几乎同时推出智能手表，在当前智能手机市场趋于饱和的状态下，抢滩潜力巨大的智能手表市场。
