大黄鸭落户京城 Rubber Duck In Beijing

Security guards try to ask photographers to leave a lake-side alley as they take pictures of an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-metre-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city on Friday, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

