大黄鸭亮相园博园 Rubber Duck In Beijing
9月6日，备受关注的“大黄鸭”在北京园博园正式亮相，按计划停留至23日。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
由荷兰艺术家弗洛伦泰因·霍夫曼设计的著名装置艺术作品“大黄鸭”开启首次京城之旅。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
京版大黄鸭身高为18米，比港版增加1.5米。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
大黄鸭在京最初展出时皮肤发皱，嘴巴下嘟，引发网友一片调侃。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
报道称，大黄鸭引进方北京国际设计周组委会当晚对其重新充气，并对鸭嘴形状做了调整。 REUTERS/Stringer
据了解，在世界各地亮相的大黄鸭都遵循设计图数字图标依顺序缝制而成。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
有网友对此调侃称，为了不给全聚德抓走，必须假装是鸡。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过11个国家的14座城市。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
大黄鸭憨态可掬的造型引来众多游客观光游览，与大黄鸭合影。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
大黄鸭在今年5月畅游香港维多利亚港，风靡全城。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5月15日，在港展出的大黄鸭漏气后变成一张“鸭皮”漂浮在水面上，引发网友调侃。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
8月26日，上海，一艘由轮渡改造的“大黄鸭”现身外滩，除了头部保留了“大黄鸭”的元素外，身体则更像一只“烤鸭”。这只由轮渡改装的“大黄鸭”在浦西金陵东路码头与浦东东昌路码头之间往返，吸引了众多游客。 REUTERS/Almore
6月13日，上海街头，“山寨”大黄鸭在路边待售。 REUTERS/Aly Song
