版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 15:23 BJT

大黄鸭亮相园博园 Rubber Duck In Beijing

9月6日，备受关注的“大黄鸭”在北京园博园正式亮相，按计划停留至23日。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

9月6日，备受关注的“大黄鸭”在北京园博园正式亮相，按计划停留至23日。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
9月6日，备受关注的“大黄鸭”在北京园博园正式亮相，按计划停留至23日。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
1 / 13
由荷兰艺术家弗洛伦泰因·霍夫曼设计的著名装置艺术作品“大黄鸭”开启首次京城之旅。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

由荷兰艺术家弗洛伦泰因·霍夫曼设计的著名装置艺术作品“大黄鸭”开启首次京城之旅。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
由荷兰艺术家弗洛伦泰因·霍夫曼设计的著名装置艺术作品“大黄鸭”开启首次京城之旅。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
2 / 13
京版大黄鸭身高为18米，比港版增加1.5米。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

京版大黄鸭身高为18米，比港版增加1.5米。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
京版大黄鸭身高为18米，比港版增加1.5米。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
3 / 13
大黄鸭在京最初展出时皮肤发皱，嘴巴下嘟，引发网友一片调侃。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

大黄鸭在京最初展出时皮肤发皱，嘴巴下嘟，引发网友一片调侃。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
大黄鸭在京最初展出时皮肤发皱，嘴巴下嘟，引发网友一片调侃。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
4 / 13
报道称，大黄鸭引进方北京国际设计周组委会当晚对其重新充气，并对鸭嘴形状做了调整。 REUTERS/Stringer

报道称，大黄鸭引进方北京国际设计周组委会当晚对其重新充气，并对鸭嘴形状做了调整。 REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
报道称，大黄鸭引进方北京国际设计周组委会当晚对其重新充气，并对鸭嘴形状做了调整。 REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 13
据了解，在世界各地亮相的大黄鸭都遵循设计图数字图标依顺序缝制而成。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

据了解，在世界各地亮相的大黄鸭都遵循设计图数字图标依顺序缝制而成。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
据了解，在世界各地亮相的大黄鸭都遵循设计图数字图标依顺序缝制而成。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
6 / 13
有网友对此调侃称，为了不给全聚德抓走，必须假装是鸡。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

有网友对此调侃称，为了不给全聚德抓走，必须假装是鸡。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
有网友对此调侃称，为了不给全聚德抓走，必须假装是鸡。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
7 / 13
自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过11个国家的14座城市。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过11个国家的14座城市。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过11个国家的14座城市。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
8 / 13
大黄鸭憨态可掬的造型引来众多游客观光游览，与大黄鸭合影。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

大黄鸭憨态可掬的造型引来众多游客观光游览，与大黄鸭合影。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
大黄鸭憨态可掬的造型引来众多游客观光游览，与大黄鸭合影。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
9 / 13
大黄鸭在今年5月畅游香港维多利亚港，风靡全城。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

大黄鸭在今年5月畅游香港维多利亚港，风靡全城。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
大黄鸭在今年5月畅游香港维多利亚港，风靡全城。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 13
5月15日，在港展出的大黄鸭漏气后变成一张“鸭皮”漂浮在水面上，引发网友调侃。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

5月15日，在港展出的大黄鸭漏气后变成一张“鸭皮”漂浮在水面上，引发网友调侃。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
5月15日，在港展出的大黄鸭漏气后变成一张“鸭皮”漂浮在水面上，引发网友调侃。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 13
8月26日，上海，一艘由轮渡改造的“大黄鸭”现身外滩，除了头部保留了“大黄鸭”的元素外，身体则更像一只“烤鸭”。这只由轮渡改装的“大黄鸭”在浦西金陵东路码头与浦东东昌路码头之间往返，吸引了众多游客。 REUTERS/Aly Song

8月26日，上海，一艘由轮渡改造的“大黄鸭”现身外滩，除了头部保留了“大黄鸭”的元素外，身体则更像一只“烤鸭”。这只由轮渡改装的“大黄鸭”在浦西金陵东路码头与浦东东昌路码头之间往返，吸引了众多游客。 REUTERS/Almore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
8月26日，上海，一艘由轮渡改造的“大黄鸭”现身外滩，除了头部保留了“大黄鸭”的元素外，身体则更像一只“烤鸭”。这只由轮渡改装的“大黄鸭”在浦西金陵东路码头与浦东东昌路码头之间往返，吸引了众多游客。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 13
6月13日，上海街头，“山寨”大黄鸭在路边待售。 REUTERS/Aly Song

6月13日，上海街头，“山寨”大黄鸭在路边待售。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 10日 星期二
6月13日，上海街头，“山寨”大黄鸭在路边待售。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week

纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week

下一个

纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week

纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week

(Reuters) - 纽约时装周盛大开幕，时尚达人齐聚纽约。

2013年 9月 10日
大黄鸭落户京城 Rubber Duck In Beijing

大黄鸭落户京城 Rubber Duck In Beijing

(Reuters) -

2013年 9月 9日
纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week

纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week

(Reuters) -

2013年 9月 9日
东京申奥成功 但福岛核阴霾挥之不去 Tokyo Wins 2020 Olympics

东京申奥成功 但福岛核阴霾挥之不去 Tokyo Wins 2020 Olympics

(Reuters) - 东京击败马德里和伊斯坦布尔，获得2020年夏季奥运会主办权，但各方对福岛核电站核泄漏的忧虑仍挥之不去。

2013年 9月 9日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐