新加坡前总理李光耀因病去世
新加坡总理公署称，首任总理李光耀于3月23日凌晨逝世，享年91岁。(2011年9月14日资料图。) REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
李光耀曾在英国剑桥大学攻读法律，被公认为是带领新加坡跻身全球人均收入最高国家之列的功臣。(3月23日，新加坡中央医院一处悼念点。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
李光耀是人民行动党(PAP)的共同创始人，该党自1959年开始一直担任执政党。(一名女子雨中悼念李光耀。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
一位妇女与女儿在新加坡中央医院的一处悼念点哀悼。REUTERS/Edgar Su
一张悼念李光耀的卡片。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
2012年8月9日，新加坡迎来国庆47周年，李光耀出席在新加坡滨海湾浮动舞台举行的国庆庆典。 REUTERS/Calvin Wong
2013年8月6日，李光耀出席其新书发布会。REUTERS/Edgar Su
2009年10月29日，美国华盛顿，李光耀与美国总统奥巴马会面。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2007年11月19日，时任中国国务院总理温家宝在新加坡国立大学和李光耀共同转动地球模型，启动“通商中国”。 REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
2004年8月12日，李光耀(右二)宣誓就任内阁资政。REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui LA/TW
2003年9月16日，李光耀与夫人同吹蜡烛，庆祝自己的80岁生日。 REUTERS/David Loh/Files
