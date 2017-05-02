一周图片精选（4月24-30日）
4月27日，美国白宫，美总统特朗普在椭圆形办公室接受路透专访。 特朗普表示，在围绕朝鲜核试和导弹计划的僵局中，有与朝鲜发生重大冲突的可能性，但他倾向于通过外交途径解决争端。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月30日，法国Caluire，跻身总统决选的两位候选人马克龙和勒庞的竞选海报。REUTERS/Robert Pratta
4月26日，朝中社发布的图片显示朝鲜举行大规模实弹演习，纪念建军85周年。KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
4月24日，美国华盛顿，美总统特朗普与联合国安理会成员国代表共进工作午餐。特朗普称，安理会必须准备对朝鲜实施新的制裁。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
4月25日，德国柏林，美总统特朗普的女儿伊万卡参加G20女性峰会，期间与德国总理默克尔一起出席晚宴。REUTERS/Michael Sohn
4月25日，西太平洋，美军导弹驱逐舰与韩国导弹驱逐舰参与联合军事演习。图片由第三方提供。 U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adamsmore
4月26日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄总统普京在克里姆林宫会见中共中央办公厅主任栗战书。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
4月30日，菲律宾达沃，中国海军舰艇抵达进行友好访问。REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
4月26日，中国北京，中国万达集团与雅培世界马拉松大满贯联盟（WMM）签订战略合作协议。未来10年，万达将在亚太地区举办三个世界马拉松大满贯赛事，其中一站赛事将落户中国。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
4月26日，韩国首尔，现代汽车经销店的公司logo。现代汽车称获利将逐渐回升，但该公司在中国市场仍举步维艰。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
