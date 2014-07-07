版本:
On the sidelines

A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon on TV at the Juventus restaurant in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon on TV at the Juventus restaurant in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rain falls at the Pernambuco arena while the Greek national soccer teams holds a training session in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rain falls at the Pernambuco arena while the Greek national soccer teams holds a training session in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The sunset is seen from a plane flying from Sao Paulo to Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The sunset is seen from a plane flying from Sao Paulo to Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Kites with colors of different countries participating in 2014 World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Kites with colors of different countries participating in 2014 World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Brazilian military policeman guards the base camp of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre, north of Porto Seguro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Brazilian military policeman guards the base camp of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre, north of Porto Seguro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man cleans the windshield of a taxi for money while it waits at a red traffic light in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A man cleans the windshield of a taxi for money while it waits at a red traffic light in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A women reacts as she walks in the rain near a Brazilian flag in Manaus June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A women reacts as she walks in the rain near a Brazilian flag in Manaus June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Graffiti is seen in a street of Salvador city, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Graffiti is seen in a street of Salvador city, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Movers rest during their lunch break in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Movers rest during their lunch break in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
The Gallery of cool looking Presidents at a sports club in Brasilia July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The Gallery of cool looking Presidents at a sports club in Brasilia July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A painting (R) showing gauchos riding horses hangs on the wall near a television during the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Chile being played in Belo Horizonte, in the Farroupilha camp in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A painting (R) showing gauchos riding horses hangs on the wall near a television during the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Chile being played in Belo Horizonte, in the Farroupilha camp in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A free condom is seen next to a note which details out that free condoms are provided to all guests at a hotel to comply to a municipal law, in Belo Horizonte June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A free condom is seen next to a note which details out that free condoms are provided to all guests at a hotel to comply to a municipal law, in Belo Horizonte June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A sign is seen inside an elevator in a hotel used by media in Recife, one of the Brazilian towns where 2014 World Cup matches are taking place June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A sign is seen inside an elevator in a hotel used by media in Recife, one of the Brazilian towns where 2014 World Cup matches are taking place June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man rests in front of his funeral shop in Olinda, near Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A man rests in front of his funeral shop in Olinda, near Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A newspaper vendor rests in the shade in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP SOCIETY)

A newspaper vendor rests in the shade in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP SOCIETY)
A man walks in front of a posting on a wall, of the first round World Cup match schedule at a shopping center in downtown Porto Alegre June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man walks in front of a posting on a wall, of the first round World Cup match schedule at a shopping center in downtown Porto Alegre June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A piece of paper that reads "I ask for some help for my family, thank you", placed by a beggar on a table to beg, is seen in a barraca (an open air restaurant on a beach) in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A piece of paper that reads "I ask for some help for my family, thank you", placed by a beggar on a table to beg, is seen in a barraca (an open air restaurant on a beach) in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
People watch from outside as a dancer performs inside a bar in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People watch from outside as a dancer performs inside a bar in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A youth does a cartwheel on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A youth does a cartwheel on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Argentine soccer fan wearing a Lionel Messi jersey and rosary beads sits at the airport while waiting for a connection flight from Belo Horizonte June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An Argentine soccer fan wearing a Lionel Messi jersey and rosary beads sits at the airport while waiting for a connection flight from Belo Horizonte June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A tourist poses with policemen outside the Netherlands' national soccer team player hotel in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A tourist poses with policemen outside the Netherlands' national soccer team player hotel in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Algeria and Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Algeria and Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Children walk after posing for a photo with Ivory Coast's national soccer team before their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Greece at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Children walk after posing for a photo with Ivory Coast's national soccer team before their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Greece at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
