On the sidelines
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alemore
The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Remore
Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Bmore
Rain falls at the Pernambuco arena while the Greek national soccer teams holds a training session in Recife Jumore
The sunset is seen from a plane flying from Sao Paulo to Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mimore
Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofamore
Kites with colors of different countries participating in 2014 World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 201more
A Brazilian military policeman guards the base camp of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo more
A man cleans the windshield of a taxi for money while it waits at a red traffic light in Fortaleza June 25, 20more
A women reacts as she walks in the rain near a Brazilian flag in Manaus June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Graffiti is seen in a street of Salvador city, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Movers rest during their lunch break in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTmore
A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
The Gallery of cool looking Presidents at a sports club in Brasilia July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A painting (R) showing gauchos riding horses hangs on the wall near a television during the 2014 World Cup matmore
A free condom is seen next to a note which details out that free condoms are provided to all guests at a hotelmore
A sign is seen inside an elevator in a hotel used by media in Recife, one of the Brazilian towns where 2014 Womore
A man rests in front of his funeral shop in Olinda, near Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A newspaper vendor rests in the shade in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCmore
A man walks in front of a posting on a wall, of the first round World Cup match schedule at a shopping center more
A piece of paper that reads "I ask for some help for my family, thank you", placed by a beggar on a table to bmore
People watch from outside as a dancer performs inside a bar in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurimore
A youth does a cartwheel on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Argentine soccer fan wearing a Lionel Messi jersey and rosary beads sits at the airport while waiting for amore
A tourist poses with policemen outside the Netherlands' national soccer team player hotel in Rio de Janeiro Jumore
A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer matcmore
Children walk after posing for a photo with Ivory Coast's national soccer team before their 2014 World Cup Gromore
