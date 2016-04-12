版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 23:25 BJT

Inside the North Korean military

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Wormore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 12日 星期一
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 24
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not seen). REUTERS/KCNA

A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not seen). REUTERS/Kmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 21日 星期六
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not seen). REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 24
A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of more

Reuters / 2006年 10月 10日 星期二
A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
3 / 24
Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the civilian forces of North Korea, shout slogans in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the civilian forces of North Korea, shout slogans in an undisclosed more

Reuters / 2012年 3月 6日 星期二
Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the civilian forces of North Korea, shout slogans in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 24
Korean People's Army artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise. REUTERS/KCNA

Korean People's Army artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 4月 12日 星期二
Korean People's Army artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 24
A North Korean soldier points his gun at the photographer as he trains on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Adam Dean

A North Korean soldier points his gun at the photographer as he trains on the bank of the Yalu River at the Nomore

Reuters / 2006年 12月 19日 星期二
A North Korean soldier points his gun at the photographer as he trains on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Adam Dean
Close
6 / 24
Artillery pieces are seen being fired during a military drill at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Artillery pieces are seen being fired during a military drill at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 25日 星期五
Artillery pieces are seen being fired during a military drill at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 24
A soldier salutes from atop a vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes from atop a vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un durmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 11日 星期日
A soldier salutes from atop a vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 24
North Korean soldiers do push-ups at the banks of the Yalu River, at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Stringer

North Korean soldiers do push-ups at the banks of the Yalu River, at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUmore

Reuters / 2006年 10月 12日 星期四
North Korean soldiers do push-ups at the banks of the Yalu River, at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired. REUTERS/KCNA

A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 4日 星期五
A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 24
Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding more

Reuters / 2015年 10月 11日 星期日
Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 24
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. more

Reuters / 2015年 10月 11日 星期日
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 24
Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 11日 星期日
Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 24
A North Korean soldier kicks a goat on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean soldier kicks a goat on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REmore

Reuters / 2009年 7月 5日 星期日
A North Korean soldier kicks a goat on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Close
14 / 24
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Wormore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 12日 星期一
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 24
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of an anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA

A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of an anti-ship cruise missile to more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 7日 星期六
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of an anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 24
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 2月 21日 星期六
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
17 / 24
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North more

Reuters / 2009年 5月 28日 星期四
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
18 / 24
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 20日 星期日
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
19 / 24
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 20日 星期日
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
20 / 24
Soldiers ride motorcycles past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday with a massive military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country was ready to fight any war waged by the United States. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers ride motorcycles past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the more

Reuters / 2015年 10月 11日 星期日
Soldiers ride motorcycles past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday with a massive military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country was ready to fight any war waged by the United States. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 24
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units. REUTERS/KCNA

A night drill of ground artillery sub-units. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 6月 16日 星期二
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
22 / 24
A test-firing drill of anti-ship missiles. REUTERS/KCNA

A test-firing drill of anti-ship missiles. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 6月 15日 星期一
A test-firing drill of anti-ship missiles. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
23 / 24
North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / 2010年 10月 10日 星期日
North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Storms of sand

Storms of sand

下一个

Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.

2016年 4月 12日
China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

2016年 4月 12日
Taking back Iraq

Taking back Iraq

As U.S.-led offensives drive back Islamic State in Iraq, efforts to stabilize liberated areas are lagging, creating conditions that could help the militants...

2016年 4月 12日
Inside a Soviet ghost town

Inside a Soviet ghost town

Amid the abandoned town of a former Soviet military radar station in Latvia.

2016年 4月 12日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐