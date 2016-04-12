Inside the North Korean military
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Wormore
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not seen). REUTERS/Kmore
A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of more
Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the civilian forces of North Korea, shout slogans in an undisclosed more
Korean People's Army artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean soldier points his gun at the photographer as he trains on the bank of the Yalu River at the Nomore
Artillery pieces are seen being fired during a military drill at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
A soldier salutes from atop a vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un durmore
North Korean soldiers do push-ups at the banks of the Yalu River, at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUmore
A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired. REUTERS/KCNA
Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding more
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. more
Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damore
A North Korean soldier kicks a goat on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REmore
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Wormore
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of an anti-ship cruise missile to more
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North more
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTEmore
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTEmore
Soldiers ride motorcycles past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the more
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units. REUTERS/KCNA
A test-firing drill of anti-ship missiles. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
