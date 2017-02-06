版本:
Therapeutic swaddling for adults

A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth to alleviate posture problems and stiffness, at a session in Asaka, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Participants perform Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
A woman performs Otonamaki at a session in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Participants perform Otonamaki. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
