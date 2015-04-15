最是一年春好处
2015年4月14日，英国伦敦，一对夫妇在黄金广场野餐时接吻。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4月14日，英国伦敦，民众在黄金广场沐浴日光。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4月14日，英国伦敦，民众在黄金广场度过休闲时光。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4月12日，英国伦敦，民众在国会广场享受春光。REUTERS/Neil Hall
4月7日，英国伦敦，民众坐在一个喷泉附近用餐。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4月10日，英国伦敦，两名阿拉伯女子在海德公园度过休闲时光。REUTERS/Toby Melville
3月31日，法国尼斯，一名女子在海滩上晒日光浴。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
4月14日，维也纳，民众在多瑙运河岸边看书。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
4月14日，法国巴黎圣-库洛公园，两名游客坐在草坪上。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4月13日，法国巴黎圣-库洛公园，游客带着宠物犬一起享受春光。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4月13日，法国巴黎，一名女子躺在草坪上浏览书籍。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4月8日，法国巴黎，一名女子在埃菲尔铁塔附近慢跑。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
4月9日，法国巴黎，民众在特罗卡迪罗广场休息。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
4月2日，日本东京，一个小女孩在葛西临海公园触摸樱花。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
4月11日，德国柏林，民众来到Mauer公园沐浴春光。 REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
4月9日，德国慕尼黑，一名男子坐在长椅上看书。 REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE
下一个
希拉里与女领导人俱乐部
希拉里周日宣布参加2016年美国总统大选，以期加入女性国家领导人这个小型俱乐部。
盘点领导人历史性握手
盘点载入史册的国家领导人握手瞬间。
丰田i-Road萌车来袭
丰田汽车周五在日本东京启动三轮电动车i-Road试点，旨在推动全球性的环保交通模式。
全球十大“洗肺”城市
盘点全球空气质量最好的十大城市。
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.