图片 | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 14:39 BJT

最是一年春好处

2015年4月14日，英国伦敦，一对夫妇在黄金广场野餐时接吻。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2015年 4月 15日 星期三
4月14日，英国伦敦，民众在黄金广场沐浴日光。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

4月14日，英国伦敦，民众在黄金广场度过休闲时光。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

4月12日，英国伦敦，民众在国会广场享受春光。REUTERS/Neil Hall

4月7日，英国伦敦，民众坐在一个喷泉附近用餐。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

4月10日，英国伦敦，两名阿拉伯女子在海德公园度过休闲时光。REUTERS/Toby Melville

3月31日，法国尼斯，一名女子在海滩上晒日光浴。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

4月14日，维也纳，民众在多瑙运河岸边看书。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

4月14日，法国巴黎圣-库洛公园，两名游客坐在草坪上。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

4月13日，法国巴黎圣-库洛公园，游客带着宠物犬一起享受春光。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

4月13日，法国巴黎，一名女子躺在草坪上浏览书籍。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

4月8日，法国巴黎，一名女子在埃菲尔铁塔附近慢跑。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

4月9日，法国巴黎，民众在特罗卡迪罗广场休息。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

4月2日，日本东京，一个小女孩在葛西临海公园触摸樱花。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

4月11日，德国柏林，民众来到Mauer公园沐浴春光。 REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

4月9日，德国慕尼黑，一名男子坐在长椅上看书。 REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

