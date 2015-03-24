春之韵
3月14日，黎巴嫩巴勒贝克，朱庇特神庙(右)附近的春光美景。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
2015年3月23日，巴黎埃菲尔铁塔附近的鲜花盛开。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
3月1日，黎巴嫩南部小村Sarada，一名叙利亚工人站在盛开的桃花前。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
3月22日，英国伦敦，一个小女孩在圣詹姆斯公园采摘了一朵水仙花。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
2月6日，越南河内，一名女子在桃花林里拍照。 REUTERS/Kham
3月1日，叙利亚南部小村Sarad，鲜花锦簇。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
3月9日，美国洛杉矶，华特•迪士尼音乐厅附近的樱花盛开。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3月18日，约旦河西岸小村Al-Faraa，一名巴勒斯坦青年采摘冠状银莲花。 REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
3月13日，美国圣地亚哥野生动物园的蝴蝶展，一只橙色朱莉娅(Orange Julia)蝴蝶停靠在鲜花上。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
3月6日，从希腊的利卡维托斯山(Lycabetus hill)上俯瞰雅典。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
3月23日，日本东京，美丽樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月23日，日本东京，樱花盛开。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
