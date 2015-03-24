版本:
春之韵

3月14日，黎巴嫩巴勒贝克，朱庇特神庙(右)附近的春光美景。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

3月14日，黎巴嫩巴勒贝克，朱庇特神庙(右)附近的春光美景。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
2015年3月23日，巴黎埃菲尔铁塔附近的鲜花盛开。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2015年3月23日，巴黎埃菲尔铁塔附近的鲜花盛开。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
3月1日，黎巴嫩南部小村Sarada，一名叙利亚工人站在盛开的桃花前。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

3月1日，黎巴嫩南部小村Sarada，一名叙利亚工人站在盛开的桃花前。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
3月22日，英国伦敦，一个小女孩在圣詹姆斯公园采摘了一朵水仙花。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

3月22日，英国伦敦，一个小女孩在圣詹姆斯公园采摘了一朵水仙花。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
2月6日，越南河内，一名女子在桃花林里拍照。 REUTERS/Kham

2月6日，越南河内，一名女子在桃花林里拍照。 REUTERS/Kham
3月1日，叙利亚南部小村Sarad，鲜花锦簇。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

3月1日，叙利亚南部小村Sarad，鲜花锦簇。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
3月9日，美国洛杉矶，华特•迪士尼音乐厅附近的樱花盛开。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

3月9日，美国洛杉矶，华特•迪士尼音乐厅附近的樱花盛开。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3月18日，约旦河西岸小村Al-Faraa，一名巴勒斯坦青年采摘冠状银莲花。 REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

3月18日，约旦河西岸小村Al-Faraa，一名巴勒斯坦青年采摘冠状银莲花。 REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
3月13日，美国圣地亚哥野生动物园的蝴蝶展，一只橙色朱莉娅(Orange Julia)蝴蝶停靠在鲜花上。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

3月13日，美国圣地亚哥野生动物园的蝴蝶展，一只橙色朱莉娅(Orange Julia)蝴蝶停靠在鲜花上。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
3月6日，从希腊的利卡维托斯山(Lycabetus hill)上俯瞰雅典。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

3月6日，从希腊的利卡维托斯山(Lycabetus hill)上俯瞰雅典。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
3月23日，日本东京，美丽樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

3月23日，日本东京，美丽樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月23日，日本东京，樱花盛开。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

3月23日，日本东京，樱花盛开。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

3月23日，日本东京。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
新加坡前总理李光耀因病去世

新加坡前总理李光耀因病去世

新加坡总理公署称，首任总理李光耀周一早晨逝世，享年91岁。李光耀曾在英国剑桥大学攻读法律，被公认为是带领新加坡跻身全球人均收入最高国家之列的功臣。

2015年 3月 23日
智利火山喷发场面壮观

智利南部的维拉里卡(Villarrica)火山喷发，火山灰和熔岩直窜天际，场面宏伟壮观。

2015年 3月 20日
突尼斯一博物馆遭武装分子袭击

突尼斯巴尔多国家博物馆周三遭到一伙身穿军装的武装分子袭击，造成17名外国游客和2名突尼斯人死亡。

2015年 3月 19日
政要爱运动

盘点世界各国领导人中的“运动达人”，奥巴马爱打高尔夫，卡梅伦喜欢跑步，精于柔道和搏击的普京则是样样精通。

2015年 3月 18日

