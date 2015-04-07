沙尘暴来袭
2009年9月23日，澳大利亚悉尼，沙尘天气中的海港大桥。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
2015年4月2日，迪拜遭遇强沙尘天气。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
2012年2月6日，北京遭遇沙尘来袭。 REUTERS/David Gray
2010年10月28日，阿富汗赫尔曼德省Kunjak，一名士兵站在前哨基地内。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
2011年4月1日，利比亚Brega，笼罩在沙尘中的公路。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
2015年3月29日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，一名男子乘坐三轮车时拉着自己的骆驼。REUTERS/Amit Dave
2014年1月30日，中非共和国班吉，一个男孩背着妹妹行走在沙尘天中。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
2013年9月1日，美国黑岩沙漠，“火人”音乐艺术节的装置。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
2015年2月11日，以色列凯尔耶特盖特，工人们驾驶一辆全地形车在沙尘暴中行驶。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2013年7月30日，苏丹尼罗州，一名挖金工人躲避沙尘。REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
2014年9月24日，土耳其边境小镇Suruc，一名叙利亚难民等待被转移。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
2011年4月24日，巴基斯坦俾路支省，印度教信徒乘坐公共汽车前往Shri Hinglaj Mata寺庙朝拜。 REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
2013年12月1日，中非共和国班吉，两名男子行走在沙尘暴中。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2015年2月11日，埃及开罗遭沙尘暴袭击的壮观景象。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
2010年3月20日，天津，一名女子用纱巾蒙住脸部遮挡沙尘。REUTERS/Vincent Du
