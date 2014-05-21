测试-普京访华引关注
应中国国家主席习近平的邀请，俄罗斯总统普京于5月20日对中国进行为期两天的正式访问，并出席在上海举行的亚洲相互协作与信任措施会议第四次峰会。
图说
测试普京
下一个
普京访华引关注 Putin Visits China
《花花公子》年度玩伴女郎 Playmate of the Year
(Reuters) - 现年27岁的肯尼迪•萨默斯(Kennedy Summers)当选为2014年度花花公子玩伴女郎。
泰国军方宣布戒严令禁止游行 Martial law in Thailand
(Reuters) - 泰国军方20日宣布全国军事戒严，以恢复秩序。支持和反对政府的抗议者都必须待在原地，不可以游行，以防止冲突发生。
印度进入“莫迪时代” Modi wins India election
(Reuters) - 莫迪领导的印度人民党以压倒性优势赢得选举胜利，莫迪当选总理，标志着尼赫鲁-甘地时代的结束。
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.