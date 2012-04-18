版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 18日 星期三 14:46 BJT

千万豪宅缩水拍卖 $87 Million Mansion

2012年4月13日，美国加州纽波特海滨One Pelican Hill Road North，一栋价值8,700万美元的豪宅将被拍卖，售出价格仅为3,700万美元，价格缩水近四分之三。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
这栋豪宅拥有17间浴室、17个汽车库、多个网球场和马厩、另外还拥有一个清澈的湖，占地面积非常庞大。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
豪宅立体模型。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
豪宅大门。REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
一楼客厅。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
豪宅内部的楼梯。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
铺有大理石地板的房间。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
豪华主卧室套房。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
房间光线充足，视野开阔。REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
宽敞的厨房。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
24克拉黄金镶边的橱柜门。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
车库。REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
酒窖入口处。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
酒窖内部。REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
马厩。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
豪宅后院。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
花园草坪。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler

2012年 4月 18日 星期三
