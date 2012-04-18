千万豪宅缩水拍卖 $87 Million Mansion
2012年4月13日，美国加州纽波特海滨One Pelican Hill Road North，一栋价值8,700万美元的豪宅将被拍卖，售出价格仅为3,700万美元，价格缩水近四分之三。 REUTERS/Lori Shemore
这栋豪宅拥有17间浴室、17个汽车库、多个网球场和马厩、另外还拥有一个清澈的湖，占地面积非常庞大。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
豪宅立体模型。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
豪宅大门。REUTERS/Lori Shepler
一楼客厅。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
豪宅内部的楼梯。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
铺有大理石地板的房间。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
豪华主卧室套房。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
房间光线充足，视野开阔。REUTERS/Lori Shepler
宽敞的厨房。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
24克拉黄金镶边的橱柜门。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
车库。REUTERS/Lori Shepler
酒窖入口处。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
酒窖内部。REUTERS/Lori Shepler
马厩。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
豪宅后院。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
花园草坪。 REUTERS/Lori Shepler
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4) 2012
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
新加坡蝉联外派员工最宜居城市 Liveable City
(Reuters) -咨询公司ECA International称，在亚洲外派员工眼中，新加坡是全世界最宜居城市，排名遥遥领先于香港，香港空气质量在世界主要城市中排名靠后。
24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24hours
(Reuters) --聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
美国特工召妓丑闻 Secret Service Prostitute Scandal
(Reuters) -美国总统奥巴马称，特勤局(Secret Service)将全面调查美国特工召妓的报导，如果情况属实，他对此极为愤怒。这些特工被派往哥伦比亚是为保护奥巴马。
