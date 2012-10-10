版本:
聚焦韩国乐坛 The rise of K-pop

韩国流行音乐，也就是Korea-pop，简称K-Pop，是在韩乐的基础上大量混入黑人街头hip-hop的音乐风格。(韩国最具人气的美少女组合“少女时代”组合。) REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment

在K-pop形成早期时，HOT为代表，在情绪上多是一些狂热，浮华，表现了年轻人的叛逆心理。歌曲大都节奏比较快而且节奏感强烈，适于跳舞。他们演出时往往都边唱边跳，舞蹈是受欢迎的一个很重要的因素。(2PM团体。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

后来，韩国的流行音乐开始逐渐趋向柔和抒情，其特有抒情成分形成了K-POP现今的主要风格。(女子团体Secret。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Hip Hop歌手、“鸟叔”Psy凭借新曲《江南Style》及MV中的“骑马舞”在全球掀起热潮。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Psy(中)在首尔的演唱会上表演喷火舞蹈。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

男子组合2PM拥有独特的野兽偶像风格。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2PM组合在演唱会上表演。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

女子组合T-ara，素有“韩国最百变女团”，韩国歌谣界的“变色龙”的美誉。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

JYJ，由成员金在中、朴有天、金俊秀组成，其成员金俊秀(Kim Junsu)激情献唱。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

韩国的四人女子组合SISTAR，成员都拥有很强的唱功和舞蹈实力。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

韩国最具人气的美少女组合“少女时代”(Girls' Generation)组合，成员们身兼歌手、演员、主持人、DJ等多种才能。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

“少女时代”成员身材火辣。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

女子偶像团体Rainbow，其所属公司表示团体成员有着自然纯熟的舞台实力。REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

韩国男歌手SE7EN，2007年参演电视剧《宫S》。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

4 Minute组合是由韩国5名90后女生组成的歌唱团队，兼具歌唱与舞蹈的实力，成员个人风格强烈。成员金泫雅(Hyuna)献上火辣舞蹈。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

流行组合SHINee。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

六人男子组合BEAST。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

韩国偶像天团Super Junior，成员李晟敏(Sungmin)(左二)在新闻发布会上讲话。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

miss A组合。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

劲歌热舞。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

女子组合KARA。REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

韩国歌手Rain。 REUTERS/Truth Leem

