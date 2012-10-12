聚焦韩国流行乐坛 The rise of K-pop
韩国流行音乐，也就是Korea-pop，简称K-Pop，是在韩乐的基础上大量混入黑人街头hip-hop的音乐风格。(韩国最具人气的美少女组合“少女时代”组合。) REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment
在K-pop形成早期时，HOT为代表，在情绪上多是一些狂热，浮华，表现了年轻人的叛逆心理。歌曲大都节奏比较快而且节奏感强烈，适于跳舞。他们演出时往往都边唱边跳，舞蹈是受欢迎的一个很重要的因素。(2PM团体。) REUTEmore
后来，韩国的流行音乐开始逐渐趋向柔和抒情，其特有抒情成分形成了K-POP现今的主要风格。(女子团体Secret。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Hip Hop歌手、“鸟叔”Psy凭借新曲《江南Style》及MV中的“骑马舞”在全球掀起热潮。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Psy(中)在首尔的演唱会上表演喷火舞蹈。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
男子组合2PM拥有独特的野兽偶像风格。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
2PM组合在演唱会上表演。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
女子组合T-ara，素有“韩国最百变女团”，韩国歌谣界的“变色龙”的美誉。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
JYJ，由成员金在中、朴有天、金俊秀组成，其成员金俊秀(Kim Junsu)激情献唱。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩国的四人女子组合SISTAR，成员都拥有很强的唱功和舞蹈实力。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
韩国最具人气的美少女组合“少女时代”(Girls' Generation)组合，成员们身兼歌手、演员、主持人、DJ等多种才能。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
“少女时代”成员身材火辣。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
女子偶像团体Rainbow，其所属公司表示团体成员有着自然纯熟的舞台实力。REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
韩国男歌手SE7EN，2007年参演电视剧《宫S》。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
4 Minute组合是由韩国5名90后女生组成的歌唱团队，兼具歌唱与舞蹈的实力，成员个人风格强烈。成员金泫雅(Hyuna)献上火辣舞蹈。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
流行组合SHINee。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
六人男子组合BEAST。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
韩国偶像天团Super Junior，成员李晟敏(Sungmin)(左二)在新闻发布会上讲话。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
miss A组合。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
劲歌热舞。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
女子组合KARA。REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
韩国歌手Rain。 REUTERS/Truth Leem
下一个
豪华手工车保斐利获亚洲富豪热捧 Bufori vehicle
(Reuters) -全球经济低迷或已令各地商家倍感压力，但是马来西亚豪华手工车制造商保斐利(Bufori)却忙着面对应接不暇的中国和中东订单。这种手工打造的豪华车售价介於15-35万美元，根据买家的需要，可以做出珠宝装饰的内饰等特别设计。
本周中国区精选(10月5日-12日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦10月5日至12日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(10月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
聚焦韩国乐坛 The rise of K-pop
(Reuters) -
精选图集
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills
North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.