中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 14:57 BJT

疯狂自拍客

搞怪情侣。(2015年1月27日，一对情侣参加约翰尼·德普主演影片《贵族大盗》东京首映礼。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
不畏艰险。(2015年2月11日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特，一名男子在海滨大道冒着风浪自拍。) REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
我爱喜羊羊。(2015年2月6日，在国传统羊年即将到来之际，一名女子在首尔一家咖啡店内与羊合影。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
角度刁钻。(2015年1月5日，美国芝加哥，一名男子坐在密歇根湖的栏杆上自拍。) REUTERS/Jim Young

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
大秀恩爱。(2015年2月9日，秘鲁利马，一对夫妇在米拉弗洛雷斯海滩看夕阳时自拍。) REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
不畏严寒。(2015年1月6日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，行人在雪中自拍。) REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
旅行必备。(2014年6月8日，巴西里约热内卢，一名游客在基督像前自拍。) REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
重要时刻。(2014年12月5日，泰国曼谷，女兵在国王普密蓬·阿杜德的生日庆典上自拍。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
全家福。(2014年10月6日，一对夫妇在香港街头自拍。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
自拍神器。(2014年7月9日，巴黎，游客在卢浮宫前冒雨自拍。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
自拍不求人。(2013年10月1日，美国华盛顿，一名韩国游客在国会山前自拍留念。) REUTERS/Larry Downing

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
人比花俏。(2014年11月2日，泰国曼谷，一名女子在华富里府的向日葵花田中自拍。) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
参赛时刻。(2013年8月11日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名选手在参加马拉松比赛时驻足自拍。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
当街合影。(2014年11月21日，西班牙塞维利亚，两名男子与一匹马合影。) REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
