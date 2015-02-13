疯狂自拍客
搞怪情侣。(2015年1月27日，一对情侣参加约翰尼·德普主演影片《贵族大盗》东京首映礼。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
不畏艰险。(2015年2月11日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特，一名男子在海滨大道冒着风浪自拍。) REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
我爱喜羊羊。(2015年2月6日，在国传统羊年即将到来之际，一名女子在首尔一家咖啡店内与羊合影。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
角度刁钻。(2015年1月5日，美国芝加哥，一名男子坐在密歇根湖的栏杆上自拍。) REUTERS/Jim Young
大秀恩爱。(2015年2月9日，秘鲁利马，一对夫妇在米拉弗洛雷斯海滩看夕阳时自拍。) REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
不畏严寒。(2015年1月6日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，行人在雪中自拍。) REUTERS/Murad Sezer
旅行必备。(2014年6月8日，巴西里约热内卢，一名游客在基督像前自拍。) REUTERS/Tony Gentile
重要时刻。(2014年12月5日，泰国曼谷，女兵在国王普密蓬·阿杜德的生日庆典上自拍。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
全家福。(2014年10月6日，一对夫妇在香港街头自拍。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
自拍神器。(2014年7月9日，巴黎，游客在卢浮宫前冒雨自拍。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
自拍不求人。(2013年10月1日，美国华盛顿，一名韩国游客在国会山前自拍留念。) REUTERS/Larry Downing
人比花俏。(2014年11月2日，泰国曼谷，一名女子在华富里府的向日葵花田中自拍。) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
参赛时刻。(2013年8月11日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名选手在参加马拉松比赛时驻足自拍。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
当街合影。(2014年11月21日，西班牙塞维利亚，两名男子与一匹马合影。) REUTERS/Jon Nazca
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.