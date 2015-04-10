丰田i-Road萌车来袭
2015年4月9日，丰田汽车在日本东京启动三轮电动车i-Road试点，旨在推动全球性的环保交通模式，以缓解交通堵塞和环境污染问题。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
i-Road电动车的性能介于汽车和摩托车之间，尺寸比正常汽车小，两个前轮可彼此独立地上下移动，允许车身像摩托车那样倾斜，但仍保持汽车般的稳定性。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
丰田i-Road的转向仍由车内的方向盘来控制，并配有电子仪表盘、车内照明、蓝牙电话及音响系统。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
此款电动车可以搭载两人，乘客无需佩戴头盔。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
丰田尚未决定是否投入大规模生产。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
i-Road首席工程师Akihiro Yanaka进行试驾。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
一名员工准备为一辆i-Road充电。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
i-Road方向盘。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
这款电动三轮车小巧灵活。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
一名男子试驾i-Road。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
