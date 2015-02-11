美国总统的安保阵容
2015年1月21日，美国总统奥巴马抵达爱达荷州博伊西，特勤局特工守望停机坪。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2015年1月9日，田纳西州诺克斯维尔，特工观望一共工作人员引导空军一号落下登机架。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2015年1月19日，在马丁·路德·金纪念日上，奥巴马与妻子米歇尔以及两个女儿参加华盛顿社区服务，一名特工从窗口观望街道。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
2014年12月9日，田纳西州纳什维尔，一名特工在奥巴马登台发表演讲前视察环境。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2014年10月20日，美国芝加哥，奥巴马前往伊利诺伊州州长昆恩(Pat Quinn)的竞选办公室，特工在门口警戒。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2014年11月14日，奥巴马访问缅甸，特工在位于仰光的政府大楼外警戒。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2014年10月7日，美国纽约，特勤局反突击小组在奥巴马抵达华尔街前驻守街道。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2014年10月9日，美国洛杉矶，奥巴马在一场校园演说中为民主党筹款，特工在门外守候。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2014年12月11日，美国华盛顿，反突击小组成员在白宫西翼的房顶上观望。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2014年10月1日，美国安德鲁斯空军基地，特工步下直升机，与奥巴马前往芝加哥。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2014年7月9日，美国丹佛，在搭乘空军一号前往德克萨斯州前，奥巴马穿上外套，特工在其身边守候。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2014年9月19日，在奥巴马携家人前往戴维营度假胜地后不久，一名不明身份者闯入位于华盛顿白宫，一名特工持枪警戒。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2013年1月21日，美国华盛顿，在57届总统就职典礼开始前，特勤局狙击手经过美国国会大厦广场。 REUTERS/Mike Theiler
2012年11月3日，美国俄亥俄州门托，奥巴马在一所高中参加竞选集会，特工在台下警戒。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2008年10月28日，美国宾州切斯特威得恩大学，时任民主党总统候选人奥巴马冒雨演讲，特勤局特工在附近屋顶上警戒。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
生存于废墟之上的加沙平民
去年持续50天的冲突让加沙成为废墟，如今超过10万丧失家园的人正在等待国际社会帮助加沙重建。
十大保值汽车品牌排行 保时捷居首
德国Schwacke公司评估专家对德国市场上各大汽车品牌保值能力进行排行，保时捷成为最保值汽车品牌。
群星闪耀第57届格莱美奖
第57届格莱美颁奖礼在洛杉矶斯台普斯中心举行，英国创作歌手萨姆·史密斯独揽四项大奖，成为最大赢家。
寰宇搜奇
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
