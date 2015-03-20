智利火山喷发场面壮观
智利南部的维拉里卡(Villarrica)火山于3月3日凌晨喷发，火山灰和熔岩直窜天际。(摄于3月18日) REUTERS/Stringer
维拉里卡火山是南美洲最活跃的火山之一，上一次喷发是在2000年。 REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
维拉里卡火山座落在首都圣地牙哥以南大约750公里的热门度假胜地普孔(Pucon)附近。 REUTERS/Stringer
从度假胜地普孔可看到维拉里卡火山。 REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
维拉里卡火山喷发的橘红色熔岩。 REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
熔岩和烟灰直窜夜空。 REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
维拉里卡火山喷发俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
场景壮观。REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
维拉里卡火山。 REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
气势雄伟。 REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
