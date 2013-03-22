迷人水世界 Water abstractions
2011年7月9日，匈牙利布达佩斯附近Mogyorod，一个男孩在水中滑梯上顺流而下。 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
2010年12月29日，波兰南部蒂黑，一吻定情。 REUTERS/Radoslaw Kazmierczak/Agencja Gazeta
2012年10月1日，英国伦敦，一叶知秋。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2008年5月6日，瑞士纽豪森，莱茵瀑布倾泻而下。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
2007年2月14日，美国特拉华州纽瓦克，冬日一景。REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
2011年11月18日，巴西产油区坎普斯盆地，油井渗出的斑斓油花。REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout
2008年1月20日，香港海洋公园水族馆，色泽艳丽的水母。REUTERS/Victor Fraile
2012年8月20日，德国慕尼黑，水下“藏宝图”。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
2010年5月29日，印尼巴厘岛塔巴南，一汪海水映射出印度教信徒聚集在海神庙的身影。 REUTERS/Laurence Tan
2010年6月16日，日本东京，透过沾满雨滴的天窗拍摄到的大楼美景。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2010年1月12日，巴西圣保罗州伊图佩瓦，一个男孩在泳池内嬉戏。 REUTERS/Alex Almeida
2009年12月14日，台北，舞蹈演员舞台水槽中表演。REUTERS/Nicky Loh
2009年10月4日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克Royev Ruchey动物园，一只北极熊甩干身上的水珠。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2009年8月26日，泰国曼谷，壶中世界。REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2009年8月10日，日本东京，车窗雨滴上映出行人的身影。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2010年3月21日，新加坡，一名男子在泳池内畅游。 REUTERS/Nicky Loh
2011年8月5日，葡萄牙里斯本，激情热舞。 REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
2010年9月30日，巴西马瑙斯附近亚马逊河盆地，爱情之湖。 REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava
2007年5月24日，德国海利根达姆，警船在波罗的海上快速行驶。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
2007年5月12日，英国威廉堡，林尼湖上的一叶扁舟。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
