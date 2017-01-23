版本:
一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

1月20日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普夫妇与前总统奥巴马夫妇站在国会大厦前的台阶上，特朗普当日正式宣誓就职。REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

1月17日，瑞士达沃斯，中国国家主席习近平夫妇与瑞士联邦主席洛伊特哈德夫妇站在熊猫冰雕像旁，双方共同启动中瑞旅游年。REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

1月20日，中国北京，中央商务区的一处建筑工地。中国当日公布四季度GDP增速微升至6.8%，略超市场预期；2016年GDP同比增长6.7%，创1990年以来最低年度增速。REUTERS/Jason Lee

1月17日，瑞士达沃斯，中国国家主席习近平出席世界经济论坛年会。习近平称，中国旗帜鲜明反对贸易保护主义。REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

1月19日，瑞士达沃斯，英国首相特雷莎·梅出席世界经济论坛年会。她表示，英国决定退出欧盟后正面临重要变化时期，并将需要在全球扮演新的角色。REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

1月21日，美国华盛顿，示威者在白宫附近聚集，抗议特朗普就任美国总统。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

1月18日，瑞士达沃斯，阿里巴巴董事局主席马云出席世界经济论坛年会。阿里巴巴与国际奥委会宣布签署协议，阿里巴巴成为奥运会主要赞助商，直至2028年。REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

1月20日，美国华盛顿，新总统特朗普与夫人梅拉尼娅在就职舞会上共舞。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

1月18日，英国伦敦，“奇幻彩灯节”在奇西克庄园举行，庆祝中国农历新年，今年彩灯节以“丝绸之路”为主题。REUTERS/Neil Hall

1月18日，韩国首尔，三星电子副会长李在镕抵达首尔中央地区法院时，被媒体记者团团围住。该法院驳回检方逮捕李在镕的申请。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

