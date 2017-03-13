一周图片精选（3月6-12日）
3月10日，韩国首尔，韩国宪法法院八名法官一致表决通过总统朴槿惠弹劾案，朴槿惠成为韩国首位被迫下台的民选总统。REUTERS/Kim Min-hee/Pool
3月8日，中国北京人民大会堂，中国国家领导人出席十二届全国人大五次会议第二次全体会议。REUTERS/Jason Lee
朝中社3月7日发布的弹道导弹发射图片，图片未注明日期。朝鲜3月6日再次试射导弹，引发日韩强烈谴责，并可能促使美国总统特朗普与之摊牌。KCNA/via REUTERS
3月7日，中国北京，朝鲜驻马来西亚大使姜哲抵达北京首都国际机场。朝鲜与马来西亚互相驱逐大使，但马来西亚总理纳吉布称，目前为止没有计划中断与朝鲜的外交关系。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
3月6日，美国华盛顿，示威者聚集在白宫外，抗议特朗普政府的新版“禁穆令”。特朗普当日签署修订版入境限制行政令，把伊拉克从限制名单上撤除，将禁止六个穆斯林国家公民进入美国。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
3月10日，韩国首尔，韩国宪法法院就朴槿惠弹劾案作出裁决前，反对朴槿惠的民众举行示威活动。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
图为2016年5月18日资料图片，显示滴滴出行总部的公司logo。滴滴出行3月9日宣布，其在美国矽谷山景城成立了滴滴美国研究院，投入大数据安全和智能驾驶两大领域的研究，加速布局全球创新网络。REUTERS/Kim Kyumore
3月12日，韩国首尔，被罢免的前总统朴槿惠离开青瓦台回到私邸，向支持者致意。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为2016年4月资料图片，显示深圳中兴通讯研发大楼外的公司名称。中兴通讯及美国政府3月7日表示，中兴通讯将认罪并支付8.92亿美元罚金，就美方指控其违法向伊朗及朝鲜出售美国技术达成和解。REUTERS/Bobby Yimore
2017年3月7日，中国上海，手机上的腾讯微黄金平台。“微黄金”是腾讯与中国工商银行联合推出的，以工商银行的黄金产品为基础。REUTERS/Aly Song
