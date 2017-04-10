一周图片精选（4月3-9日）
4月6日，美国佛罗里达州棕榈滩，美国总统特朗普夫妇在海湖庄园欢迎到访的中国国家主席习近平夫妇。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月7日，美国佛罗里达州棕榈滩，美国总统特朗普与到访的中国国家主席习近平漫步海湖庄园。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月9日，中国香港，第36届香港电影金像奖获奖名单揭晓，林家栋和惠英红荣膺最佳男主角和最佳女主角。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
4月6日，俄罗斯莫斯科，民众聚集在广场，悼念圣彼得堡地铁爆炸案遇难者。4月3日地铁爆炸案导致14人丧生。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
4月4日，中国上海，一名男子走在同济大学的樱花树下，背包里带着宠物猫。REUTERS/Aly Song
4月7日，地中海，美军动用“罗斯号”导弹驱逐舰向叙利亚发射巡航导弹。图片由第三方提供。Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
资料图片：2016年3月12日，中国北京，中国保监会主席项俊波出席一次新闻发布会。中纪委周日称，项俊波涉嫌严重违纪，目前正接受组织审查。REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月5日，落日时分，一艘菲律宾渔船在南海争议海域作业。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
4月9日，埃及坦塔，民众聚集在遭炸弹袭击的教堂外。 埃及坦塔与亚历山大的两个教堂周日遭炸弹袭击，造成至少44人死亡，伊斯兰国已宣称对袭击事件负责。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
4月3日，中国河北雄县，居民骑摩托车经过政府大楼。国务院决定设立河北雄安新区，区规划范围涉及河北省雄县、容城、安新3县及周边部分区域。REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
一周图片精选（3月27日-4月2日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（3月20-26日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（3月13-19日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（3月6-12日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.